This Impeccable 1972 De Tomaso Pantera Could Be Yours for $200,000

Sometimes it takes distance to truly appreciate something for what is. Take, for example, the De Tomaso Pantera. Initially overshadowed by its Italian peers, Ferrari and Lamborghini, the sporty Italian coupe has become something of a collectors’ darling in the nearly 50 years since its release. And now you can pick up a beautifully maintained example of the speedy supercar for yourself.

Motorcar Classics, a collectible car dealer based in Farmingdale, New York, is currently selling a near-pristine 1972 Pantera coupe on its website. Basically untouched except for a few tasteful aftermarket modifications, this car shows off just why the Pantera has won over so many converts over the decades.

Though it was made by an Italian automaker, the Pantera was truly an international affair, with an American design and engine, a German transmission and French tires. The vehicle was met with skepticism when it debuted. Over the years, however, consensus among collectors has shifted, and the vintage supercar has come to be seen as an incredibly stylish mid-engine coupe with more than enough performance to match.

And this Pantera is no different. The wedge-shaped unibody is painted a gorgeous metallic amber and is bisected by a bold black racing stripe with red and blue accents. It’s powered by Ford’s powerful 351-cubic-inch Cleveland V-8, which was capable of outputting a very respectable 330 hp, and is paired with a ZF five-speed transmission. Aftermarket modifications include staggered front and rear wheels, an Alcantra trim for the interior and custom bucket seats. The Pantera also only has 70,000 on the odometer, basically nothing for a car this seasoned.

With De Tomaso recently rising from the dead, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the brand command renewed interest among collectors. At this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, Hong Kong-based Ideal Team Ventures unveiled the upcoming, limited-edition P72 hypercar, which is inspired by a failed collaboration between Carroll Shelby and the brand’s founder, Alejandro de Tomaso.

Of course, if the P72 is too flamboyant for you, the Pantera’s sleek, classic lines could be yours for $199,900—about $650,000 less than the P72. Check out more photos of the car below: