This “Exploded” Lamborghini Miura Photo Took 2 Years to Complete

What if you took apart a 1972 Lamborghini Miura SV and painstakingly photographed each and every nut, bolt, and component? Then, what if you arranged those pieces in such a manner that it looked like the car had exploded? You’d be left with this beautiful image, artist Fabian Oefner’s latest piece in his “Disintegrating” series.

It took nearly two years for the Swiss-born Oefner to create the Disintegrating Miura, and more than 1,500 separate images were taken to make the final composition. It’s so fantastic because the finished product makes it look like it’s all blowing up in real time, and as it happens, time is a construct that Oefner’s hoping to challenge via his artwork. As he says in a video shared from Lamborghini, “the disintegrating series was started a few years ago as an idea to stop time.” Prior works in the collection were done with scale models, but this Miura marked the first time Oefner worked with an actual car.

A collector and a friend said he was going to restore this Miura, and offered Oefner to use that opportunity to photograph every single part. Moving the process from a model to a life-sized vehicle proved challenging for Oefner. “Working with scale models, you’re in a studio, which is a quiet place. It’s a soothing process. With the real car, you have constant noise, and people are working beside you. I did this in July, when it was [111 degrees] in the workshop, so I was sweating, and it smelled of petrol,” he says. But ultimately, it was more satisfying, and more tangible. “That chassis number, that car becomes something really special. At the end of the process, you know all the details. It’s almost like a person,” he says. “Every time I see that car, it’s like ‘oh, I know you.’”

See how the artist executed the project in the video below.