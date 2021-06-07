This Mint-Condition 1972 Porsche 911 S Could Be Yours for $291,000

Porsche collectors can now add a tangerine dream from the ’70s to their collection.

The coupé in question is an eye-catching Porche 911 S that has been painstakingly restored to mint condition. The classic ride, which has been listed with RM Sotheby’s for $291,000, represents one of only 1,170 built during 1972 in what was a pivotal year for the model.

Eight years after it was introduced in 1964, the 911 received its most extensive upgrade to date in ‘72. The marque increased the sports car’s signature flat-six engine displacement to 2.4 liters and equipped a more balanced chassis. The S model was also fitted with Bosch mechanical fuel injection to increase its grunt to 190 hp and a chin spoiler to improve aerodynamics. This gave the car, which weighed just over a ton, the ability to hit a top speed of 144 mph. The original’s 2.0-liter boxer, meanwhile, delivered 130 hp for a top speed of 134 mph.

This particular model was sold new in Germany before arriving in Sweden in 1984. Here, it was never actually registered for the road or driven at all before it switched hands again. The second Swedish owner partially disassembled the car with the goal of modifying it, though the project never came to fruition. The 911 sat collecting dust until 2006 when it was acquired by its current owner.

This collector, who happens to be a Porsche restorer by trade, worked tirelessly to get the forgotten four-wheeler back to its prime. With help from a team of hand-picked specialists, the car was stripped back and refinished in factory-correct tangerine paint. This impossible-to-miss exterior is juxtaposed with a black interior that features Houndstooth-style “pepita” seat inserts and a sunroof.

Under the hood, the car rocks its original matching-numbers engine and gearbox that have both been revamped along with all other mechanics. Indeed, RM Sotheby’s says the coupé presents “much like it did when it first left the factory.”

That’s one trip back to the ’70s that any serious collector can get behind.

Check out more photos of the car below: