A Gorgeous 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS Is Heading to Auction This Spring

A beautifully maintained 1973 example of one of the most desirable Ferrari Dinos ever built is set to go up for auction next month as part of RM Sotheby’s Monte Carlo sales event. Adding to its allure is the fact that it was once owned by famous French actress and model Laetitia Casta.

Halfway through its third decade, Ferrari decided it was time to build a high-performance vehicle for the masses. The result was the 206 GT, a stylish road car introduced in 1967 that was powered by a V-6 that would be sold under the Dino marque (which was named after Enzo Ferrari’s son). It would be replaced two years later by the more capable 246 GT and GTS. There may have been some initial skepticism about the accessibly priced models, but that eventually dissipated, and the brand’s stature has only grown in the decades since. Among the most desired Dinos is the exclusive “Chairs and Flares” version of the 246 GTS, which was identifiable by its Daytona-style seats (the “chairs”) and extended wheel arches (the “flares”).

The particular example is one of just 91 US spec 246 GTS cars built with “chairs and flares.” Its curvaceous body, widened arches and removable targa top are all finished in a beautiful coat of attractive Rosso Cordoba, Ferrari’s version of burgundy. Headlined by sporty Daytona-style seats, the tan-over-black leather interior is no less impressive. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the cabin comes complete with air conditioning and power windows, making it one of the first examples delivered to the US with those amenities. (Hey, it was 1973.)

The Dino 246 GTS may only be powered by a 2.4-liter V-6, but it has some real pep. Its mill is mated to a five-speed manual transmission that sends power to the rear axle and generates a respectable 190 hp and 166 ft lbs of torque. The engine underwent a polish and retune in ‘80s and appears to be in good shape.

Although it was originally shipped to California after leaving Ferrari’s Scaglietti plant, this Dino made its way back to Europe during the 1990s. Eventually it ended up in the hands of Casta, though it’s unclear if the actress ever drove the car, since she had no license. The auction house suggests she bought it because she liked how it looked, and honestly, it’s easy to see why.

If you’re looking to add a stunner to your collection, the 246 GTS “Chairs and Flares” will hit the block on May 14. RM Sotheby’s is selling the car without reserve, but considering its condition and how much well-maintained Dinos can fetch, we wouldn’t be surprised if it hammers down for more than $400,000.

Check out more photos of the 246 GTS “Chairs and Flares” below: