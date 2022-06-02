Quantcast
The 1973 Porsche 911 S in ‘Top Gun Maverick’ Was the Real Star for Sports Car Lovers

The car is driven by Jennifer Connelly's Penny, Tom Cruise's love interest.

Jennifer Connelly and Tom Cruise in "Top Gun Maverick" Porsche/YouTube

If you want to catch Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s eye, it helps to drive a Porsche.

For the second time in as many Top Gun films, Tom Cruise’s romantic interest loves German sports cars. This time it’s Jennifer Connelly, whose character Penny drives a silver 1973 911 S in the just-released (and record-breaking) Top Gun Maverick.

It’s easy to see why Connelly’s character loves her car so much. The 1973 911 S is true beauty beloved by enthusiasts because of its long nose and slim, pre-impact bumper. Because of toughened safety standards, later models sold in America came with chunkier bumpers that some still consider unsightly. The high-performance variant is also powered by an air-cooled flat-six mated to a fast shifting Type 915 transmission and was capable of churning out 195 horses, a more than respectable figure for the era.

“Penny sails fast boats, so I liked the idea that she drove a vintage Porsche as well,” director Joseph Kosinski told Bloomberg Businessweek. “I think the 1973 911 S model is one of their most timeless designs.”

Notably, the 1958 356 driven by Kelly McGillis’s Charlie in the first Top Gun was a replica, while the coupé driven by Connelly’s character is a number’s matching original, as is the 1973 911 E used as its backup. The main car was loaned to the production by San Diego resident Nick Psyllos. The longtime collector has a thing for Porsches, having owned, including a 1972 ST tribute car in tangerine orange.

After the 911 S’s co-starring role in Top Gun Maverick, we’re pretty sure it’ll become the most meaningful car in his collection. Or, at the very least, the most valuable. Concours-quality examples of the sports car have been known to sell for in excess of $200,000. When you add in the fact that this one is a movie car, it could be worth a lot more. After all, last fall the 1979 Porsche 928 that Cruise drove in Risky Business sold for $1.9 million.

Of course, that pricetag won’t mean much to Psyllos. He doesn’t have to worry about buying Penny’s 911—he already owns it.

