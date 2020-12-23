One of the Iconic ‘A-Team’ Vans Is Heading to Auction

If you’re a fan of The A-Team, this van will need no introduction. The 1979 Chevrolet was an unequivocal scene-stealer in NBC’s hit ‘80s TV series and remains a pop-culture icon in its own right. As luck would have it, an officially licensed version of the four-wheeler will cross the auction block next month, and we pity the fool who doesn’t buy it.

This particular van was one of just six officially licensed by Universal Studios to promote the immensely popular show throughout the US and Canada from 1983 to 1987. Although it never actually appeared in the hour-long episodes, it is the mirror image of the van that did—albeit with a variation on the signature color scheme (the stripe here is yellow and the top half of the van is white).

The retro van is fitted with everything a ragtag team of special forces personnel would need, including a faux .50 caliber machine gun mounted in the rear and even more prop firearms on the walls. It’s also equipped with a vintage CB radio mounted in the console above the driver, should you need a direct line to Mr. T.

You may notice that the van is wearing a GMC badge, but the VIN confirms it is in fact a three-quarter-ton Chevy. Ah, the magic of Hollywood. The description doesn’t provide info on what’s under the hood, but these vans typically run on a 350-cubic-inch V-8 engine.

Judging by the 90,297 miles showing on the odometer, the classic has been put through its paces but appears to be in tip-top shape. The signature black, silver and orange exterior is gleaning and the white leather seats look to be in good nick.

The A-Team van is being offered without reserve by Worldwide Auctioneers at its Scottsdale Auction on January 23. Despite the auction’s moniker, the sale will actually take place both live and remotely at the company’s home location in Indiana, rather than Arizona.

As an added sweetener, the proceeds of the sale will go towards the J. Kruse Education Center, a dedicated organization providing career pathway development to students and transitioning veterans.

Check out more photos of the van below: