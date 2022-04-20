A Pristine 1987 Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole Is up for Auction

You may have had a Lamborghini Countach on your wall as a kid, but now you can have one sitting in your garage.

A gorgeous red 1987 Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole was just listed on Bring a Trailer. The angular supercar is the Raging Bull’s defining model, making this auction one that any serious collector will want to check out.

First introduced in 1974, the Countach—its pronounced koon-taash—made Lamborghini the brand it is today and also helped popularize the wedge shape for supercars. One look at Marcello Gandini’s design, with its bold lines, scissor doors and rear wing, and it’s easy to see why. Nearly 50 years later, the Countach still looks like something plucked from the future. And it wasn’t just fun to look at; it was also powered by a V-12 that helped push road car performance forward.

This Countach is a 5000 Quattrovalvole, which was the fourth version that Lamborghini released during its 16-year-production run. Built between 1985 to 1987, it has a slightly chunkier look than previous iterations, which only further highlighted its striking design. It’s not the most refined Countach—that would be the final model, the 25th Anniversary Edition—but it’s probably the version depicted on your childhood poster, especially if it was printed during the mid-1980s. (Earlier this year, the marque also unveiled a $2.6 million hybrid version made in honor of the original Countach’s 50th anniversary.)

This particular example sports a red-over-tan color scheme—or as Lamborghini called it, “Rosso Siviglia sull Senape”—and rides on a set of period-appropriate Pirelli P7 tires. It’s a beauty even with the US-spec bumper extension, which sticks out like a sore thumb. What really set the 500 Quattrovalvole apart, though, was the engine. Its fuel-injected 5.2-liter V-12 has four valves per cylinder—hence the name—for total of 48. Thanks to this, it can pump out 414 hp and 369 ft lbs of torque. All those valves also make it one of the loudest cars of the decade.

This model has 4,527 miles on the odometer, which isn’t nothing, but it’s not too bad for a 35-year-old car. It also appears to have been kept in excellent shape. New spark plugs were installed when it was serviced earlier this year, along with fresh oil and coolant.

This particular Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole currently resides in Massachusetts and will be up for bid until Monday, April 25. Only 610 examples of this model were built, and only 66 of those included fuel injection, which will likely inform the winning bid. Currently, with five days left to go, it sits at $500,000. That’s slightly less than the $600,000 starting price for a black Countach LP400s that crossed the block in February, but we expect the price go up at the end—especially for a Countach in such good shape.

