You Only Have a Few Hours to Bid on This Classic 1987 Lotus Esprit Turbo HC

If you’re still looking for ways to quell those quarantine blues, allow us to suggest following this online car auction. Not only does it feature the holy grail of Lotus Esprits, it’s also climbing at an exciting speed. Since the first hundred-dollar (£100) bid on April 6, there have been more than 50 offers and the car now sitting at just shy of $50,000 (£39,200).

Throughout its 28-year production run, the Lotus Esprit went through 24 different iterations. Arguably one of the best is the Turbo Esprit HC which arrived in April 1986. This model retained the original Esprit’s sharp angles and wedge-like silhouette, but thanks to higher compression, it became faster than ever with 215 hp and 220 ft lbs of torque.

This mint-condition Lotus Esprit Turbo HC first rolled off the production line in 1987. This particular model was part of a limited-edition run released to celebrate the marque’s 21st birthday and is one of just 21 to ever exist. It took about 584 man-hours to assemble with every inch crafted completely by hand.

Still sporting its original paintwork, the Esprit is one of only five ever finished in the coveted two-tone Essex Blue. It’s got all the period-correct features, including a Clarion head unit and graphic equalizer that are peak ‘80s, plus it comes with a unique two-tone briefcase and three-piece wheeled suitcase, which is finished in the same blue suede as the rest of the interior.

To further showcase its exclusivity, the car’s unique number is emblazoned on a sterling silver plaque in the interior and unique decals on the exterior.

The retro ride was treated to a complete restoration in 2018, including an engine upgrade and interior revamp.

“One of the best, if not the best, examples of its type, this freshly recommissioned Lotus Esprit Turbo HC Limited Edition is in need of absolutely nothing,” the auction house writes on its website.

If you want to make an offer on the classic British sports car, best get in quick. The Market’s auction wraps up in just a few hours.

Check out more photos of the 1987 Lotus Esprit Turbo HC below: