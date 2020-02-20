One of Porsche’s First Supercars Is Heading to Auction—and It Could Fetch up to $1.25 Million

Like a Canadian tuxedo or a feathered mullet, the Porsche 959 epitomizes the ‘80s. It was the poster car for a generation and something which, unlike those other two trends, a lot of people would love to take for another spin. And as it turns out, there’s one hitting the auction block this March.

The bug-eyed coupe is touted as the marque’s first “supercar”—it was the quickest production vehicle on the street when it was introduced for the 1986 model year. Only 337 959s were ever produced and only a handful of them are California street-legal, like this particular ride.

Offered by RM Sotheby’s, this 1987 Porsche 959 Komfort has just 5,822 miles on the odometer and has received a six-figure upgrade from the 959 specialists at Canepa, making it even rarer than most. Fittingly, it’s expected to fetch up to $1.25 million when it goes under the gavel on Friday, March 6.

The sleek silver ride boasts bias-adjustable all-wheel-drive and a twin-turbocharged 2.85-liter engine that’s capable of delivering 450 horsepower and 370 ft lbs of torque. The racer can rocket to 60 miles per hour in less than 4 seconds and hit over 200 mph on a clear road.

But it’s Canepa’s handiwork that truly sets this car apart. The world-renowned experts fitted the car with an upgraded suspension system, new headlights, wheels and tires, a roll cage and a custom audio system. Plus, the engine was remapped with an updated ECU and software as part of the Generation IV kit. In total, more than $500,000 was invested in the car and every cent of it shows.

“The Porsche 959 represents the pinnacle of technological advancement,” the auction house said. “This car, a highly desirable Canepa-upgraded example, represents a unique opportunity to acquire one of the first supercars, now capable of over 200 mph.”

The car is accompanied by a manual in a personalized leather pouch, a tool roll, a road hazard kit with jack and an air compressor, as well as a record of the work completed by Canepa Design.

The Porsche is sitting patiently, awaiting an auto enthusiast who has a penchant for retro rides and the cash to spend on a million-dollar supercar. If you fit the bill, check out the RM Sotheby’s site for more details and to register to bid.

You can peruse more photos of the drool-worthy Porsche below: