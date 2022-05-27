A Gorgeous 25th Anniversary Edition Lamborghini Countach Just Went Up for Auction

It can be hard to choose a favorite version of the original Lamborghini Countach but there’s no denying the 25th Anniversary Edition is the flamboyant supercar at its most refined.

A wonderfully preserved 1989 model year example of the final Countach was just listed on Bring a Trailer. Whether or not the 1980s shaped your automotive tastes, there aren’t many more attractive classics that you could add to your car collection right now.

Lamborghini‘s most iconic model was in production from 1974 to 1990. During that time the Raging Bull put out five models of its pioneering supercar, each a subtly reworked and upgraded version of the last. The 25th Anniversary Edition was the last, and many see it as the ultimate version of the coupé. Not only did it sport the most exaggerated design but it could also reach a top speed of 183 mph, making it the fastest Countach.

The example up for auction is coated in a beautiful coat of Pearl White paint, which helps accentuate its enlarged intake ducts, fin strakes and giant rear wing. The inside of the car is cramped, as all Countach cabins are, but the white leather and black motif is definitely striking. One particularly lovely detail is that the previous owner chose to retain the vehicle’s original Panasonic tape deck. Hopefully you held on to your cassette of GNR’s Appetite for Destruction.

Just as cramped is the engine bay, which is packed with a massive 5.2-liter DOHC V-12 equipped with six Weber carburetors. The beefy mill is mated to a five-speed manual transmission and is capable of pumping out 449 horses and 370 ft lbs of twist. Lamborghini was able to make use of all that power, producing a car that was a hair faster than its immediate predecessor, the LP 5000 Quattrovalvole, which topped out at 182 mph. This particular Countach has just 7,100 miles on it and looks to have been well maintained over the last 33 years, so those numbers might still be in reach.

You can bid on the 25th Anniversary Countach from now until Thursday, June 2. Bidding is currently up to $651,000 but we expect that figure to climb higher with six days left to go. A red LP5000 Quattrovalvole sold for $860,000 on Bring a Trailer last month and that’s not even the ultimate Countach.

Check out more shots of the Countach 25th Anniversary Edition below: