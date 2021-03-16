This Rare ’89 Mercedes-Benz AMG ‘Wide Body’ Could Fetch up to $250,000 at Auction

Who says European cars can’t go big? Certainly not Mercedes-Benz AMG.

Witness an ’80s-era Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC 6.0 “Wide Body” that has just been listed for auction at Bonhams. Billed as one of the most iconic vehicles AMG ever built, the Benz was based on the standard 560 SEC but had even more power and presence. The official production figures for the model are unknown, but it is believed that there are just 26 in existence. As such, fine examples like this are especially sought-after among collectors.

This particular model, which is expected to sell for between $190,000 and $250,000 at the Bonhams March auction, rolled off the line in October of 1989. It was fitted with the same 5.6-liter V-8 as the 560 SEC that was then pushed up to a gutsy 6.0-liters. This boosted the max power up from the standard 238 hp to 385 hp—an impressive amount of grunt for the time that helped propel the coupe from zero to 60 mph in under 6 seconds.

As its moniker implies, the variant was equipped with a phenomenal “Wide Body” aero kit that brought bulging front and rear fenders. The retro ride also received a spate of other enhancements, including stiffened suspension and larger disc brakes.

This model, which was originally ordered new from a dealership in Munich, features period-correct blue-black metallic paint over a black leather interior. It sports body-hugging Recaro bucket seats, along with a walnut wood trim, an AMG-specific steering wheel and chrome door sills. Various optional extras have also been fitted to the car, including automatic climate control, a fire extinguisher and heated front seats.

The Merc was imported to the UK in 2017 and has since sat in a private collection, virtually unused. Hence, it’s presented in great condition, inside and out, especially since it was recently serviced.

Considering how difficult these AMGs are to come by, this is a rare opportunity to beef up your collection with some Mercedes muscle.

Check out more photos of the Benz below: