An Ultra-Rare, Air-Cooled ’95 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Just Went up for Sale

There are Porsche 911s and then there are air-cooled 911s. And an exceedingly rare example of the latter just went up for sale.

A 1995 911 Carrera RS was recently listed for sale by Graham Rahal Performance in Brownsburg, Indiana. Just over 1,000 examples of the model were ever built, none of which were directly exported to the US.

Every 911 that rolled off the line from its introduction in 1964 until 1998 was equipped with an air-cooled engine. Since then, the iconic sports car has been powered by water-cooled mills that are cleaner and more fuel efficient. While these are both very clear advantages, there are some enthusiasts who feel the only true 911s are those with the old-style mill and its trademark screech.

1995 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Graham Rahal Performance/Facebook

This particular RS is part of the 993 generation, which was the last to feature air-cooled engines. The variant was basically a street-legal version of the automaker’s potent RSR race car. In its engine bay sits a 3.8-liter flat-six which is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox that sends 296 hp and 262 ft lbs of torque to the rear wheels. That’s right, it’s got an air-cooled mill and a manual transmission. Previous owners actually drove the car too, so it has 45,455 miles on the odometer, though it looks to have been kept in excellent condition.

The engine may be what makes the RS so coveted, but it’s also a truly gorgeous vehicle. This particular example is finished in a striking coat of Riviera Blue against a contrasting black leather interior broken up with blue accents. It has also been outfitted with the Clue Aero Package which includes a giant rear wing that helps make it one of the most distinctive 911s of its era.

Inside the 911 Carrera RS Graham Rahal Performance/Facebook

As you may have guessed by now, it’s going to cost a fair bit to get behind the wheel of the RS. Air-cooled 911s already sell for a premium, even when they aren’t as rare as this particular example. Because of that, Graham Rahal Performance is asking $649,995 for the car. That’s steep, but we imagine it’s only a matter of time until the dealer finds a willing buyer.