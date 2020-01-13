This Near-Pristine 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Clubsport Could Be Yours for an Air-Cooled $400,000 (or So)

In 1998, Porsche made waves when it decided to replace the 911’s popular air-cooled engine with a water-cooled flat-six. The move was so controversial that some claimed it marked the end of the “true” 911. It also ensured that the 993 generation of the sports car, the last to feature an air-cooled engine, would hold a special place in the heart of car collectors for years to come.

Now, Porsche loyalists who miss the old air-cooled engines of yore will soon get the chance to get their hands on one of the rarest and finest examples of a 993 series 911 Carrera when it goes up for auction next month. The car, a 1996 911 Carrera RS Clubsport Coupé, is scheduled to hit the block as part of RS Sotheby’s upcoming Paris auction event.

One of just 100 factory-delivered RS Clubsports, this specific example is one of the rarest 993s ever produced. Clubsports were meant for the track and this one was no different. Powered by an air-cooled 3.8-liter opposed six mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, the car was able to churn out an impressive 300 hp at 6,500 rpm.

In addition to a seam-welded aluminum body meant to keep weight down, the car is basically devoid of any creature comforts like air conditioning, carpeting, interior trim and a rear seat. What it does have, though, is cassette deck for listing to your favorite tunes. In place of those normally standard 911 features, there is a full roll cage, Recaro racing seats equipped with Schroth racing harnesses, a 930S-type steering wheel, an external ignition kill switch and a set of three-piece Speedline alloy wheels with locks. Basically everything you’d expect from a race car.

Despite being outfitted for the racing, this Clubsport has never appeared in one—likely the reason the car is in such wonderful condition. In addition to still wearing its original paint job, the sporty racer has totaled a paltry 38,525 miles over the past 24 years. Only two owners from new, the car comes with all his original manuals and service documentation.

The gorgeous 1996 911 Carrera RS Clubsport Coupe will hit the block on February 5 in Paris. Because of its condition and rarity, RS Sotheby’s expects it to sell for somewhere in the neighborhood of $362,000 to $418,000.

Check out more photos of the car below: