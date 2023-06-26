Car of the Week: The 458 Speciale Aperta Is One of the Most Collectible Modern Ferraris, and This One Is Heading to Auction

One of the most collectible modern Ferraris of them all, the 458 Speciale Aperta is a sports car with a dedicated following, and an example will be featured during a week-long online auction through Cars & Bids as of June 26. “The Ferrari Speciale Aperta represents the best version of the 458,” says Jason Putnam, co-founder of Tactical Fleet, a Texas-based purveyor of exotic cars. “A limited edition with only 499 made for the world, the Aperta is a pretty rare bird—a kind of a connoisseur’s collector car.”

Since the Ferrari 458 Italia’s introduction in 2010, the 458 series has gone on to become something of an icon among contemporary Ferrari models, in large part due to it having the last naturally aspirated V-8 engine to power a Ferrari road car. The 458 Spider was launched in 2011, and by 2013, the 458 Speciale arrived as a berlinetta with 35 more horses under its rear deck. The 458 Speciale A (the “A” being short for Aperta, which is Italian for “open”) was unveiled in late 2014. But by 2015, the Ferrari 488 took the reins with a twin-turbo V-8 engine that set the tenor—and the soundtrack—for the eight-cylinder Prancing Horses that followed.

The 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta on offer through Cars & Bids as of June 26. Cars & Bids

If the Ferrari 458’s engine has a fan club, it’s because of its tractability and its sound. The 4.5-liter, naturally aspirated mill in the Speciale A develops 597 hp with 398 ft lbs of torque, delivered to the rear wheels through a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The last of its kind in a road-going Ferrari, this 4.5-liter naturally aspirated V-8 makes 597 hp with 398 ft lbs of torque. Cars & Bids

The model was also among the first from Maranello to incorporate Side Slip Angle Control, a feature that automatically adjusts the electronic rear differential and stability control based on what it determines to be the optimum slip angle. The result is improved handling and enhanced safety. Active aerodynamics on the front and underbody maximize downforce and minimize drag, contributing to the low drag coefficient of 1.37. Not only a slippery car, it’s also a seductive one, with an aluminum retractable hardtop that stows in just 14 seconds and gives the Aperta its name.

Although in the neighborhood of $370,000 when new, this example of the limited-edition Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta will likely fetch far more now. Cars & Bids

This 2015 example features a black paint job with unique orange-and-blue graphics from the factory, and shows only 4,924 miles. It’s complete with all service records and a clean Carfax, it comes with owner’s manuals, two keys, a factory tool kit, a car cover, and charger. From a base MSRP of $318,060, this example was optioned up to almost $370,000. And with current values well in excess of the original prices, it’s anyone’s guess what this low-mileage beauty will bring.

