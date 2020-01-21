Who Needs the Batmobile? A One-of-Nine 2015 Lamborghini Veneno Roadster Is Going Up for Sale

Even among Lamborghini’s storied stock of supercars, there are some that rise above the pack. And now an ultra-rare example of one of the Italian automaker’s most over-the-top vehicles is set to hit the block

Designed in celebration of the marque’s 50th anniversary, the dazzling, matte-black 2015 Veneno roadster will go up for auction as part of RM Sotheby’s upcoming Paris sale next month. One of just nine Venenos roadsters ever produced, the barely driven vehicle is one of the most exclusive Lamborghinis to hit the auction market in recent memory.

The Veneno, which was first introduced at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2013, is considered by many to be the most outlandish car ever produced by the Raging Bull. As boundary-pushing as the car’s Batmobile-like aesthetic may be, each of its dramatic lines and sharp angles also serves to maximize downforce and increase handling stability through fast corners. The supercar features a carbon monocoque throughout its central tunnel and door stills. The black finish is accented in lime green, while blinding LED lights lend it a delightfully sinister look.

Weighing in at 3,285 lbs, the car is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 engine mated to a 7-speed ISR semi-automatic transmission, which churns out 750 bhp, a jaw-dropping figure that’s 50 more than the original Aventador LP700-4. This massive powertrain was capable of pushing the car from 0-to-62 mph in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it 2.9 seconds and to a top speed of 221 mph. Even by Lamborghini’s lofty standards, those are impressive performance specs.

The Veneno that’s set to go up for auction is the second of nine roadsters built following an initial batch of four coupés the previous year. In mint condition, the car, which was originally purchased by a member of the Saudi Arabian royal family before passing through the hands of another collector, has just 280 miles on the odometer.

This exclusive Lamborghini is scheduled to hit the block on February 5. With an original price tag of $4 million, the winning bid is expected to come in well north of that. RM Sotheby’s estimates the car will sell for somewhere in the neighborhood of $5 million to $6.1 million.

Check out more photos of the Veneno roadster below: