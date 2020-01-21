Quantcast
// RR One

Who Needs the Batmobile? A One-of-Nine 2015 Lamborghini Veneno Roadster Is Going Up for Sale

The outlandish car was designed in celebration of the marque’s 50th anniversary.

2015 Lamborghini Veneno Roadster Alex Penfold/RM Sotheby's

Even among Lamborghini’s storied stock of supercars, there are some that rise above the pack. And now an ultra-rare example of one of the Italian automaker’s most over-the-top vehicles is set to hit the block

Designed in celebration of the marque’s 50th anniversary, the dazzling, matte-black 2015 Veneno roadster will go up for auction as part of RM Sotheby’s upcoming Paris sale next month. One of just nine Venenos roadsters ever produced, the barely driven vehicle is one of the most exclusive Lamborghinis to hit the auction market in recent memory.

Related

The Veneno, which was first introduced at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2013, is considered by many to be the most outlandish car ever produced by the Raging Bull. As boundary-pushing as the car’s Batmobile-like aesthetic may be, each of its dramatic lines and sharp angles also serves to maximize downforce and increase handling stability through fast corners. The supercar features a carbon monocoque throughout its central tunnel and door stills. The black finish is accented in lime green, while blinding LED lights lend it a delightfully sinister look.

Weighing in at 3,285 lbs, the car is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 engine mated to a 7-speed ISR semi-automatic transmission, which churns out 750 bhp, a jaw-dropping figure that’s 50 more than the original Aventador LP700-4. This massive powertrain was capable of pushing the car from 0-to-62 mph in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it 2.9 seconds and to a top speed of 221 mph. Even by Lamborghini’s lofty standards, those are impressive performance specs.

2015 Lamborghini Veneno Roadster

2015 Lamborghini Veneno Roadster  Alex Penfold ©2019 Courtesy of

The Veneno that’s set to go up for auction is the second of nine roadsters built following an initial batch of four coupés the previous year.  In mint condition, the car, which was originally purchased by a member of the Saudi Arabian royal family before passing through the hands of another collector, has just 280 miles on the odometer.

This exclusive Lamborghini is scheduled to hit the block on February 5. With an original price tag of $4 million, the winning bid is expected to come in well north of that. RM Sotheby’s estimates the car will sell for somewhere in the neighborhood of $5 million to $6.1 million.

Check out more photos of the Veneno roadster below:

2015 Lamborghini Veneno Roadster

Alex Penfold/RM Sotheby's

2015 Lamborghini Veneno Roadster

Alex Penfold/RM Sotheby's

2015 Lamborghini Veneno Roadster

Alex Penfold/RM Sotheby's

2015 Lamborghini Veneno Roadster

Alex Penfold/RM Sotheby's

2015 Lamborghini Veneno Roadster

Alex Penfold/RM Sotheby's

Penske Luxury

Sponsored Content

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the gift of Robb Report

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad