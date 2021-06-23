This Gorgeous 2015 Porsche 918 ‘Weissach’ Spyder Could Fetch $1.4 Million at Auction

Every day is a great day to buy a collectible Porsche. And as luck would have it, RM Sotheby’s is offering one of the most sought-after supercars to roll out of Stuttgart in an online auction that kicked off Wednesday morning.

The million-dollar car in question is a Porsche 918 Spyder that’s presented in pristine condition. First unveiled in 2015, the limited-edition beast was the perfect mix of beauty and brawn. Like the 959 and Carrera GT that preceded it, the 918 Spyder was an immediate hit. In fact, Robb Report crowned it Car of the Year shortly after its debut.

That fanfare was, of course, entirely warranted. Fastidiously engineered, the sleek two-door packs a 4.6-liter V-8 that churns out 887 hp and 944 ft lbs of torque. This gives it the ability to reach blistering speeds of up to 214 mph and sprint from zero to 60 mph in a breakneck 2.5 seconds.

As per the moniker, only 918 Spyders were built in 2015. Of that, it’s believed that just 230 were outfitted with the Weissach package. This particular black beauty is one such rarity, making it especially coveted among Porsche collectors.

Named after the marque’s motorsport center in Germany, the Weissach configuration reduced the Spyder’s fighting weight by roughly 100 pounds to improve its aerodynamics. The weight saving was achieved by using exposed carbon-fiber accents, magnesium alloy center-lock wheels, ceramic wheel bearings and titanium bolts for the chassis, as well as a lightweight Alcantara interior trim.

This specific Spyder, number 13 off the line, was delivered to its first and only owner in 2015. It’s covered just over 12,400 miles and has received regular servicing by Porsche to keep it in good nick.

“An intoxicating combination of technology, heritage and mind-bending performance, this is quite simply the ultimate Porsche,” the auction house notes on the listing.

All of that will cost you. The four-wheeler is expected to fetch between $1.14 million (€950,000) and $1.38 million (€1,150,000) at RM Sotheby’s Open Roads auction, running June 23-30. Best get your bids in order.

Check out more photos of the car below: