One of Ford’s Rarest Cars, a 2017 GT ’66 Heritage Edition, Is Now Up for Sale

Make your best offer, gents.

Brad Keselowski's 2017 Ford GT '66 Heritage Edition RK Motors

If you’ve ever wanted to emulate a real-life racecar driver, now’s your chance. A Ford GT previously owned by none other than NASCAR superstar Brad Keselowski is now up for grabs at RK Motors.

The jet-black dream machine is one of only three ‘66 Heritage Editions known to be publicly offered—and with just 18 miles on the odometer, it boasts the lowest mileage of the bunch.

Ford loyalists will be familiar with the ‘66 Heritage Edition’s backstory: The car was designed as an homage to the legendary GT40 Mark II that Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon drove to victory at Le Mans in 1966, and is considered a symbol of technological rebirth for the marque. It’s rife with racing history but is packed with a spate of modern innovations that allow it to tear up the track.

Case in point: the carbon fiber monocoque. Not only does this shave off weight, but it also optimizes airflow around the car’s teardrop-shaped cockpit with the help of dramatic flying buttress C-pillars. It’s all aerodynamics and downforce which help the racecar soar.

Brad Keselowski's 2017 Ford GT '66 Heritage Edition

Power comes from a mid-mount 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost turbocharged engine that’s paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The black beauty is capable of cranking out 647 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque and can zip from zero to 60 mph in three seconds.

Aesthetics-wise, Ford ensured every single GT ’66 Heritage Edition was painted the same—Shadow Black with silver “Shelby” stripes—and this mint-condition ride is perfectly monochrome. The Frozen White No. 2 decal is also emblazoned on the hood and doors. Meanwhile, inside, the gold-tinged carbon fiber seats showcase leather hides and plow-through stitching.

“While the looks are distinctly based on the GT40 Mark II race car, we’ve accentuated new styling cues to provide a modern interpretation,” said Ford’s former senior Garen Nicoghosian.

To top it all off, each GT comes with an exclusive edge. Ford originally allotted production of just 1,350 cars over the course of roughly six years—very slim pickings—and also put potential buyers through a strict application and selection process, which included a 24-month no-sale clause. Hence, the ride remains notoriously hard to get.

This GT represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history, but it’s sure to cost you a pretty penny. There’s no price listed on the RK Motors website—you just have to make your best offer—but one of the ‘66 Heritage Editions from the trio recently sold for $1.5 million at auction.

Check out more photos of the 2017 Ford GT ’66 Heritage Edition below:

Brad Keselowski's 2017 Ford GT '66 Heritage Edition

Brad Keselowski's 2017 Ford GT '66 Heritage Edition

Brad Keselowski's 2017 Ford GT '66 Heritage Edition

Brad Keselowski's 2017 Ford GT '66 Heritage Edition

Brad Keselowski's 2017 Ford GT '66 Heritage Edition

