This One-of-a-Kind Pagani Hypercar Was Raised From the Dead in 2017. Now, It’s Up for Sale

Sometimes money can buy everything—or at least a one-of-a-kind hypercar. Pagani stopped making the Zonda in 2013, but a particularly deep-pocketed enthusiast was able to coax the automaker into making one last one in 2017. And now that one-off hypercar could be yours.

One of the last Zondas built by Pagani will go up for sale as part of RM Sotheby’s upcoming Abu Dhabi auction. But the 2017 Zonda Aether isn’t just a truly unique example of the vehicle, it’s also one of the most powerful ever produced by the Italian automaker.

Sporting an exposed carbon fiber finish with red accents and a huge rear wing, the Aether appears to have taken its design cues from the Zonda Cinque released nearly a decade prior, according to a Motor1.com article from the summer. But as pretty as the roadster may be, what’s most impressive is what’s under the hood—a mighty AMG 7.3-liter V12 engine capable of outputting 760 hp. And the purists out there who worry about these sort of things can rest easy, the Aether comes with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Of course, you’re going to have to part with quite a bit of cash to get your hands on the one-of-a-kind Aether. The car is expected to sell at the auction for somewhere between $4.5 and $5.5 million, according to the website. To put that figure into perspective, that’s a million dollars more than the company’s latest hypercar, the Huayra Roadster BC, costs. The newer speedster, which made its debut in the popular mobile racing game CSR Racing 2 in August, will run you $3.4 million, but with a production run of 40, it’s downright abundant compared to the Aether.

The Aether is just one of many highlights up for sale at RM Sotheby’s Abu Dhabi auction. Other notable cars to cruise the block include a 1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400 S Series I with its original engine, a beautifully maintained 1990 Ferrari F40 and a one-of-four 1993 Jaguar XJ220 C race car. The auction will be held from on the night of November 30 at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

