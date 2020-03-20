This Solar-Powered Camper Will Let You Get off the Grid in Luxury

A road trip in a luxury camper sounds like a treat right about now, especially if it’s electric and can function entirely off-grid. No trailer? No problems.

This 2019 Living Vehicle camper may have been previously owned, but it’s in mint condition and represents somewhat of a bargain given its impressive spec sheet. Priced at just $234,995, the kitted out trailer includes a host of features that are offered in the next-gen 2020 Living Vehicle, so you know you’re up to date.

Primed for adventurers—or Covid-19 escapes—the all-aluminum brute offers absolute freedom from the grid and delivers a remarkable amount of clean green energy. With the solar awning deployed—you simply flip a switch—the camper is capable of cranking out 2,800 watts of solar power and is both sustainable and dead quiet.

Best of all, you may never need to plug in. Given the right solar conditions (read: if the sun plays nice), the trailer can be powered by UV rays indefinitely. This particular model is also fitted with the “Max Off-Grid Package,” which means you can power all appliances for extended periods of time. If it’s hot out, you can run the air conditioner throughout the night or for multiple days at a time.

And to further assist in unpredictable weather, the “4-Season Performance Package” extends the thermal capability of the trailer to allow travel in extreme hot and cold climates. From the scorching Mojave Desert to the icy hills of Alaska, no destination is off-limits.

Of course, you’ll be traveling in supreme comfort. Inside, the trailer features a generous master bedroom with a queen bed, a chic lounge area, a full chef’s kitchen, plus premium home appliances such as a washer/dryer combination and a full chef’s kitchen. There’s also a makeshift double bed should you need additional space.

Ready to call this camper your own? Head to Living Vehicle’s website to view the full spec sheet or make an offer.