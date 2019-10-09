The Lincoln Continental With Suicide Doors Sold Out in 48 Hours. Now, It’s Back

Earlier this year, the 2019 Lincoln Continental with suicide doors sold out in just 48 hours. It was living proof the marque was onto a winner, and now it’s ready to sate that demand again with a next iteration: the 2020 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition.

In the age of cutting-edge hypercars and futuristic EV concepts, it can be difficult to create a traditional sedan that stands out. But these rear-hinged doors—reminiscent of those on the classic Lincoln 1961 Continental—are commanding, to say the least. In fact, Lincoln is currently the only marque outside of Rolls-Royce to offer center-opening doors on its cars.

The 2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition—which was limited to just 80 models asking $110,000 each—was based on the flagship Black Label trim. Lincoln produced the car in conjunction with Boston-based coach-builder Cabot, and apart from a $6,000 price difference (the 2020 edition will come in at just under $116,000), the approach to the latest limited-edition Conti is predominately the same. Cabot will extend the wheelbase by six inches—basically, it’s a low-key limo with enough space for even your uber lanky pals—and affix those drool-worthy doors.

Under the hood, a gutsy 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 delivers 400 horsepower, plus 400 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels. Though the engine received no upgrades, the setup should still get this beast from zero to 60 in approximately 5.3 seconds.

Buyers can pick between three different exterior finishes—Chroma Crystal Blue, Infinite Black, Pristine White Metallic—with the the black and white editions available in a monochromatic package. Meanwhile, the interior themes are Alpine/Chalet (white and midnight blue) or Black/Thoroughbred (jet black and saddle brown).

The 2020 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition will start at $115,470 (plus destination fee). Thankfully, the marque has decided this year’s production run will be 150, instead of just 80 cars. Lincoln is already accepting offers, with deliveries scheduled for spring 2021. It goes without saying; but if you’re interested, best be quick. Given recent history, we don’t expect the 2020 to last long.

Check out more photos below: