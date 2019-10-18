The Bespoke 2020 Overfinch Velocity Is Like Taking Your Range Rover to Saville Row

If you’ve never heard of Overfinch, all you need to know is revealed in the fact that the Range Rover tuner’s limited-edition Velocity is being unwrapped at a luxury yacht show. Although Britain’s iconic four-by-four is hardly transportation for the masses, there are always customers out there who admire a model but want even more bespoke touches in order to stand out further, whether they be at the local mall or at a hunt.

Enter Overfinch. Since 1975, it has been adding its distinctive touches to Range Rovers—not to mention its name blazoned across each enhanced hood. Think of them a bit like Britain’s answer to what Germany’s Ruf does to Porsche sports cars and Brabus and others do to Mercedes-Benz machines.

The new limited-edition Velocity is the perfect showcase for the company’s talents. Debuting at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, held October 30 through November 3, the Velocity will join two other custom Overfinches in the new Superyacht Village area.

This placement is fitting. The Velocity’s exclusivity is clear from the fact that only 10 examples will be made. It all starts with a Range Rover 5.0 Autobiography or SVAutobiography, and then the customization comes fast and furious.

There’s a choice between a herringbone weave or crushed carbon fiber on the grille, front and rear bumper, lower air intake and air dam. Also getting this treatment are the side skirts, spoiler and Powerdome hood. The British company also suggests 23-inch Cyclone-style wheels, available in gloss black, shadow black or, well, just about any other unique color scheme you can imagine. The vehicle’s exterior looks downright sinister in Satin Obsidian with black-gold Overfinch letters and emblems, though customers can dream up options to their hearts’ content.

Inside, this drawing room on wheels features the company’s Lumiere design that leans heavily on an either a diamond- or hexagon-shaped quilting pattern for the leather. While I’m personally a big fan of the distinctive look of diamond stitching, the hexagonal variant truly makes this Range Rover stand out from the fleets that routinely pull up to school parking lots in some of America’s tonier communities.

Anglophile auto buffs will feel chuffed that Overfinch deals almost exclusively in materials from Britain. These include high-grade carbon fiber, responsibly sourced hides from Scotland, and a range of lettering and badging options that hail from the British Jewelry Quarter. And if you would like your family crest or monogrammed initials in the headrest instead of Overfinch’s winged logo, just ask.

The 2020 Overfinch Velocity starts at $170,000 and is available in either short or long wheelbase versions of the big Range Rover. No word on how long Overfinch takes to work its magic on each of these 10 special cars, but it’s doubtful anyone will grumble. If you’re used to ordering your suits on London’s Jermyn Street or having shotguns custom engraved by Holland & Holland, then you not only know that waiting is part of the fun, but also that the Overfinch Velocity may just be your chariot of choice.