The New 2020 Porsche Carrera S and 4S Cabriolet Deliver Sun, Fun and Wind-Blown Hair

The cabriolet version of the 911 didn’t officially begin until the 1980s, but the launch of the latest open-air option has become as much a tradition as the first day of summer, promising the same joys: sun, fun and wind-blown hair.

I drove the 2020 Carrera S and 4S Cabriolet models in Greece, and found them to be the most capable 911 Cabs I’ve ever opened up. Thanks to the new adaptive shocks, which come as standard, both variants are far more comfortable on roads with bad pavement than previous editions. But the valves stiffen when the vehicle is placed into Sport mode, encouraging the driver to throw the car into curves with zeal. You can also option the Carreras with rear-wheel steering, adaptive sway bars and an even stiffer sport suspension.

The fabric top comes down in 12 seconds and allows precisely the right amount of air and ambient noise to circulate. These convertibles not only feel like summer, they sound just like it, too.