Jaguar’s E-Pace Crossover Gets a Sporty Makeover for 2021

Almost everything can stand at least a little refinement. That’s why Jaguar has decided to refresh the E-Pace crossover, easily one of its most popular vehicles, for the upcoming 2021 model year.

On Tuesday evening, the British automaker unveiled the latest iteration of its beloved compact SUV, showcasing an elegant interior, a reworked interior and two exciting power-train configurations to choose from. But the makeover isn’t just limited to the vehicle itself. Jaguar is also now positioning the model as its entry point for US drivers.

While the new E-Pace doesn’t look radically different than its predecessor, the latest version is definitely sportier. This can be traced to its sculpted hood, more aerodynamic bumper, a roofline like that on the F-Type and a lower aperture. But the biggest differences can be seen in the new mesh-finished grille and “Double J-blade” daytime running lights at the front, and the rear all-LED taillights with the Jaguar chicane graphic that make an already elegant vehicle even more so.

Inside the cabin, things are more luxurious than before thanks to a new driver-focused design. The focal point of the interior is the ultra-fast Pivi Pro infotainment system which features a curved, gargantuan 11.4-inch HD touchscreen featuring a special two-layer coating that resists glare and makes finger-print smudges that much easier to wipe away. Meanwhile, the vehicle now has a metallic steering wheel and rotary dials inspired by those in the I-Pace, and you’ll be able to choose from one of five interior colorways: Ebony, Light Oyster, Deep Garnet, Caraway and Cloud.

“The new Jaguar E-Pace features a range of design enhancements which further underline its dynamic capabilities as well as delivering a more refined and comfortable cabin,” states design director Julian Thomson in the official announcement. “Elements include beautiful, contemporary details and seamless integration of the latest convenience technologies across both the interior and exterior. The overall result is a more grown-up feel for the compact performance SUV.”

However, not all of the upgrades on the new E-Pace are superficial. Depending on which trim level you go with—P250, P250 SE and 300 Sport—they’ll have one of two 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged Ingenium engines to choose between. The first two options include output of 246 hp, while the last can churn out 296 hp, thanks to its mild-hybrid tech.

Regardless the engine, each new E-Pace features a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The range topping 300 Sport, which features design improvements like 20-inch five-spoke Satin Dark Grey wheels, also includes the brand’s second-generation Active Driveline AWD system and Dynamic Handling Pack.

Jaguar has yet to reveal an exact release date for the 2021 E-Pace, but, when it goes on sale, the standard P250 version will start at $40,995, the mid-level 250 SE at $46,095 and the 300 Sport at $49,995.