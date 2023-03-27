This Bonkers Koenigsegg Regera Has Over $1 Million Worth of Add-Ons. Now It Can Be Yours.

Are you in the market for something truly absurd to add to your garage? Bring a Trailer just might have the supercar for you.

An over-the-top 2021 Koenigsegg Regera was just listed for auction on the popular online platform. While all the Swedish marque’s vehicles are technical marvels, this particular hybrid-assisted model has also been upgraded with over $1 million worth of factory add-ons.

You’d never know from looking at it, but the Regera was supposed to be a more practical Koenigsegg. The automaker may have churned out some of the most boundary-pushing supercars of the last three decades, but this model was an attempt to do something different. While no slouch by any stretch of the imagination, it was created to be more of a grand tourer than a pure performance beast. It’s a car that has been designed to be as at home cruising the streets as it is running laps at the race track.

Inside the 2021 Koenigsegg Regera Bring a Trailer

The Regera may be one of Koenigsegg’s most refined models, but it still looks bold and brash. That’s especially true of the example up for bid on BaT, which is finished in a custom paint job that combines Candy Liquid Blue and clear-coated exposed carbon fiber with gold accents. Adding to the exotic feel are the scissor doors, removable hard top, giant rear wing and black-and-gold wheels. Flip up the doors and you’ll find a futuristic cabin covered in both exposed carbon fiber and quilted leather. The driver’s cockpit is also equipped with a digital gauge cluster, and there’s a touchscreen infotainment system perched across the center stack.

Powering the car is one of the more impressive hybrid-assisted powertrains you’ll ever encounter. At the heart of the setup is a twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V-8 mated to a direct-drive transmission that pumps out 1,100 horses. That’s more than enough for any car, but it’s aided by three electric motors that push output to 1,500 hp, or 1,757 if you’ve filled up the car with E85 flex fuel. Thanks to all that oomph, the car can rocket from zero to 62 mph in 2.8 seconds, zero to 248.5 mph in 22.87 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 251 mph.

Bring a Trailer

As impressive as the Regera may be, this version also comes equipped with a number of official upgrades, according to Car and Driver. These include the $250,000 Environmental Power package, which allows the car to run on E85, and the $285,000 Ghost packages, which adds aero elements that increase downforce by 20 percent.

Koenigsegg built just 80 examples of the Regera between 2019 and 2022. The ridiculous grand tourer started at $2 million, but because of upgrades, this example came with a $3.2 million sticker price. As of press time, bidding for the car had reached $2.6 million, but with the auction running until April 4, we expect the number to climb.

