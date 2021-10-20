The Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance Is Back to Benefit the Miracle Flights Charity

It’s nice to see automotive concours events back (almost) in full swing, each of us having been deprived of enjoying beautiful collector cars arrayed in tranquil outdoor settings for more than a year. There’s one aspect of a concours, however, that receives far less attention than the vehicles themselves, and that would be the worthwhile charity organizations for whom donations abruptly stopped with the temporary cessation of these shows.

The fundraising has fired up again, though, as this year marks the return of the Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance, founded by Stuart Sobek in 2019, which is back for its second running with more than 100 automobiles ready to be showcased. Presented by Towbin Motorcars of Las Vegas, the exhibition benefits Miracle Flights, a national nonprofit established in 1985. Based in Las Vegas, the organization provides free air transportation to children and adults who need help reaching specialized medical care far from home. The setback to commercial air travel during the pandemic was substantial, yet the need for medical air transportation didn’t diminish. Throughout this time, Miracle Flights supported patients and families across the United States with more than 600 lifesaving flights every month, thanks to the generosity of donors nationwide.

The 2021 Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance is preceded by two days of preshow festivities before the main event is held on October 23 at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin. The facility’s playing field will set the stage for cars displayed from notable private collections and museums across the country. In 2019, for example, the one-and-only 1938 Hispano-Suiza Dubonnet Xenia (opening image) was a prized entry.

Visitors to the Las Vegas Concours will be able to see the automobiles up close, as well as having the opportunity to get a bird’s-eye view from the stadium seats. With fins aplenty, this year’s featured marque is Cadillac, while 14 other judged classes include Pre-1916 and Vintage, American and European Classics to 1948, Prewar Sports, Auburn Cord Duesenberg, Postwar Sports and Racing, and Supercars 1971 to 1990.

Among the prestigious accolades bestowed are the Helene Awards, honoring the achievements of specific individuals, and the Best in Show given to the collector car deemed most desirable. A final highlight is the closing day Tour d’Elegance, where many of the iconic four-wheelers parade on the Las Vegas Strip.

Learn more about Robb Report’s 2022 Car of the Year events taking place in Napa Valley here and in Boca Raton here.