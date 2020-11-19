Mercedes-Maybach’s New S580 4Matic Sedan Is So Lavish It’ll Make Your Bentley Jealous

No has ever accused Mercedes-Maybach of lacking grandiosity. And the just-unveiled 2021 S580 4Matic is yet another reason why.

On Thursday morning, the German marque unveiled the new top-of-the-line member of its S-Class family of full-size sedans. The fully loaded four-door is so lavishly imagined that even Rolls-Royce and Bentley owners might get jealous.

The S580 is based on the brand-new S-Class that launched this past September. Like the other cars in the line, it’s both stately and graceful with smooth, flowing lines running from front to back. But where it separates itself from the other members of the line is in the details: This model has a massive Maybach grille, more chrome detailing, including a spear down the center of the hood, and signature Maybach 20-inch wheels. A two-tone paint scheme with a dividing line will also be available, for those who fancy the classical flourish.

The car’s interior is even more elegant. The S580’s wheelbase is seven inches longer than the standard S-Class, meaning the cabin is even more spacious. Mercedes-Maybach hasn’t wasted the extra room either, equipping the specially designed rear with reclining massage seats and extending footrests, both of which are part of the Executive Rear Seat Plus package. The extended center console also features folding tables, USB and HDMI outlets, temperature-controlled cup holders and two custom-made Champagne flute holders that lock each glass in place. You can even add a refrigerator to the back.

Other cabin features include a leather headliner, Mercedes’s second-generation MBUX infotainment system, which will be accessible from both the front and back seats. Each seat gets its own large screen, ambient lighting and a Burmester 4-D sound system. You’ll also have plenty of trim options, like leather, open-pore wood and metal.

The S580 also packs some serious punch under the hood. The sedan will launch with only one engine option, but it’s an impressive one: a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with EQ-Boost mild-hybrid technology. The engine, which is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission, can churn out 496 hp and 516 ft lbs of torque, but the hybrid tech will boost those figures by 21 and 184 respectively. That’s an awful lot of grunt, even for a full-sized sedan. (Don’t be surprised if a twin-turbo V12 is offered as an option at some point in the future). And, as the 4Matic at the end of its name makes clear, the Mercedes all-wheel-drive system comes standard.

If all this has your tongue wagging, you won’t have to wait long to get your hands on the S580. The sedan is expected to arrive Stateside by the middle of next year. While pricing has yet to be announced, expect it to run north of $200,000, especially since the “standard” S-Class will start around $175,000.