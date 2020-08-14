Inside the New Mercedes-Benz S-Class’s Luxurious, Wellness-Focused Interior

If you’ve been following the S-Class furor, you’ve likely heard that the new Merc is a technological tour de force. Five screens, biometric security, facial recognition—what’s not to love? But, while we’ve all been focusing on the car’s cool gear, we may have overlooked the most impressive aspect: its cabin.

The luxurious interior, which is now detailed in full on the marque’s website, promises more space, greater comfort and a good dose of practicality. In true Mercedes fashion, it looks good, too. The automaker has created a “lounge-type” ambiance by contrasting soft leathers—quilted and perforated, of course—with hard materials, like high-quality wood veneer. This is further enhanced by active ambient lighting and soundscapes that change depending on your mood. Simply say, “Hey Mercedes, I am stressed,” for example, and the car will automatically trigger the “Joy” program to lift your spirits.

The three-pointed star has also stretched the wheelbase to give greater legroom and added more acoustic foam to ensure the cabin is whisper quiet. The seats have been redesigned for greater support and are paired with a special “Energizing Seat Kinetics” system that allows you to make minute adjustments to increase comfort and improve posture. On top of that, the cushions are heated and can even give you a massage if you so desire.

Further to this, the “Energizing Coach,” which is available with the optional “Warmth & Comfort” package, can suggest an appropriate fitness or wellness program based on vehicle and trip data. It can also factor in information about sleep quality and stress level if you have a compatible smartphone or fitness bracelet. Basically, the car targets numerous senses at once to help you feel more alert and/or refreshed.

The cabin even has its own signature scent, because, why not? The car’s nifty filtering system uses activated carbon and an ionizer to provide the best air quality, before infusing the space with a special S-Class fragrance.

The cabin’s layout can also be customized depending on what the diver wants. There’s a fancy four-seat configuration that offers more space or a more practical five-seat version that’s great for families. Buyers will also get to choose between a “business center console” or a folding center armrest.

Believe it or not, this hardly scratches the surface on the S-Class cabin. You can learn more about the “personal wellness oasis” (a.k.a. the car’s interior) here or check out more photos below: