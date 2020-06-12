Porsche Gives the Sporty GTS Badge to the 2021 Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe

If ever there was a badge aimed at the Porsche purist, it would be the three letters “GTS.” Sure, purpose-built racer derivatives like the GT2 and GT3 have their place, but the GTS series cars—the 911 Carrera GTS is a perfect example—have a way of combining sport-focused features with daily-driver friendliness and practicality, hitting the sweet spot in their respective model lineups. Best-kept secrets like the GTS have almost a cult following, and for those folks, Porsche introduces the new 2021 Cayenne GTS and Cayenne GTS Coupe.

We recently had the Cayenne Turbo Coupe in our clutches, and it, without a doubt, sets a new bar for sportiness in the netherworld of SUVs with fastback “coupe” profiles. Porsche’s newest brace of Cayenne models mark the return of the V-8 to the GTS lineup, a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine shared with the Panamera GTS (another one of our favorites). Making 453 hp and 457 ft lbs of torque, both models can reach 60 mph in 4.2 seconds with the Sport Chrono Package, an upgrade option on the Cayenne but a feature that comes standard on the Cayenne Coupe. Top track speed for each is 186 mph.

Porsche GTS models have always attracted attention from the rear, and on the Cayenne versions, the Sport Exhaust system presents notable tail pipes at the outer edges of the rear bumper, and an enhanced exhaust note to match. With the Coupe, a center exhaust setup—available only with the optional Lightweight Sport Package—features oval tips and an even louder growl. Revised sport suspension incorporates Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) dampers, which, in conjunction with the three-chamber air suspension, lower the chassis by nearly 1.2 inches over the Cayenne S.

Appearance distinguishes every GTS, and here, the design theme is dark. Standard 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels in satin black are complemented by black-tinted LED taillights, while the LED headlamps with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) turn night into day. Front intakes, window trim, tailpipes and other details likewise feature raven finishes.

Inside, Alcantara plays a starring role, with black brushed-aluminum trim enhancing the sporting theme. High-bolstered, eight-way sport seats are exclusive to both new GTS models. And in case the obvious isn’t evident, GTS logo script liberally embellishes the base of the front door, door sills, tachometer and headrests.

Expect the 2021 Cayenne GTS and Cayenne GTS Coupe—starting at $107,300 and $110,500, respectively—to be arriving this fall.