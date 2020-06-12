Quantcast
// RR One

Porsche Gives the Sporty GTS Badge to the 2021 Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe

With 453 hp and 457 ft lbs of torque, both models have a top track speed of 186 mph.

The 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe and Cayenne GTS. Photo: Courtesy of Porsche AG.

If ever there was a badge aimed at the Porsche purist, it would be the three letters “GTS.” Sure, purpose-built racer derivatives like the GT2 and GT3 have their place, but the GTS series cars—the 911 Carrera GTS is a perfect example—have a way of combining sport-focused features with daily-driver friendliness and practicality, hitting the sweet spot in their respective model lineups. Best-kept secrets like the GTS have almost a cult following, and for those folks, Porsche introduces the new 2021 Cayenne GTS and Cayenne GTS Coupe.

The 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe.

The 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe.  Photo: Courtesy of Porsche AG.

We recently had the Cayenne Turbo Coupe in our clutches, and it, without a doubt, sets a new bar for sportiness in the netherworld of SUVs with fastback “coupe” profiles. Porsche’s newest brace of Cayenne models mark the return of the V-8 to the GTS lineup, a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine shared with the Panamera GTS (another one of our favorites). Making 453 hp and 457 ft lbs of torque, both models can reach 60 mph in 4.2 seconds with the Sport Chrono Package, an upgrade option on the Cayenne but a feature that comes standard on the Cayenne Coupe. Top track speed for each is 186 mph.

The 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe.

With the Sport Chrono Package as standard, the Cayenne GTS Coupe covers zero to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds.  Photo: Courtesy of Porsche AG.

Porsche GTS models have always attracted attention from the rear, and on the Cayenne versions, the Sport Exhaust system presents notable tail pipes at the outer edges of the rear bumper, and an enhanced exhaust note to match. With the Coupe, a center exhaust setup—available only with the optional Lightweight Sport Package—features oval tips and an even louder growl. Revised sport suspension incorporates Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) dampers, which, in conjunction with the three-chamber air suspension, lower the chassis by nearly 1.2 inches over the Cayenne S.

The 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS.

The 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS.  Photo: Courtesy of Porsche AG.

Appearance distinguishes every GTS, and here, the design theme is dark. Standard 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels in satin black are complemented by black-tinted LED taillights, while the LED headlamps with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) turn night into day. Front intakes, window trim, tailpipes and other details likewise feature raven finishes.

The interior of the 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS and Cayenne GTS Coupe.

High-bolstered, eight-way sport seats are exclusive to both new GTS models.  Photo: Courtesy of Porsche AG.

Inside, Alcantara plays a starring role, with black brushed-aluminum trim enhancing the sporting theme. High-bolstered, eight-way sport seats are exclusive to both new GTS models. And in case the obvious isn’t evident, GTS logo script liberally embellishes the base of the front door, door sills, tachometer and headrests.

Expect the 2021 Cayenne GTS and Cayenne GTS Coupe—starting at $107,300 and $110,500, respectively—to be arriving this fall.

Penske Luxury

Sponsored Content

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad