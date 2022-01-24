The New Ford Bronco Raptor Will Let You Live Out Your Off-Road Racing Dreams

How do you make the coveted Ford Bronco even more appealing? By turning everything up to 11, of course.

The Detroit giant kicked off the week by unveiling a new variant that does just that—the 2022 Bronco Raptor. The new model, which is the handiwork of Ford Performance, is sure to have off-road fanatics drooling, thanks to a high-performance engine and a new, racing-inspired suspension.

The sixth-generation Bronco, which launched last year following a 25-year hiatus, was already a capable off-roader, especially if you opted for the Badlands or Wildtrak variants. The Bronco Raptor—like the F-150 Raptor before it—is a completely different beast, though. It’s directly inspired by the rugged 4x4s that that speed across the desert and crawl over rocks in Ultra4 races like the King of the Hammers. It’s also the most powerful street-legal Bronco yet.

That power comes courtesy of a 3.0-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V-6. Ford isn’t ready to reveal the full specs just yet, but it did say it’ll be mated to a 10-speed Select-Shift automatic transmission and should spit out more than 400 horses. The same engine churns out 415 ft lbs of twist on the Explorer ST, according to Motor1.com, though Ford has promised the mill will get its own specific tune and an upgraded induction system, which could bump these numbers up even higher.

The Bronco Raptor is 9.8 inches wider than the base model (though its track is only 8.6 inches wider). This is due in no small part to its new Raptor HOSS 4.0 race-ready suspension and fully boxed steel frame. The new setup features 60 percent more travel in the front, 40 percent more in the back, new shock mounts and control arms, along with specially tuned Fox Racing dampers. Combine this with a set of 37-inch, all-terrain tires and the variant has a ground clearance of 13.1 inches, which is 4.8 inches more than the standard model.

Of course, these adjustments necessitated some exterior tweaks for the four-door. They include giant flared fenders in the front and back, as well as a new heavy-duty steel bumper with removable endcaps for increased off-road clearance. The Raptor also features a new, two-piece grille that reads “Ford” instead of “Bronco” (just like on the F-150 Raptor), LED headlights and removable set of LED fog lamps for when you’re off-roading. They’re removable because they’re not approved for road use.

Inside, Ford has mainly left things alone. There are a few key changes, though, like new B- and C-pillar reinforcements that increase torsional rigidity by 50 percent, according to the brand. There are also vinyl seats and rubberized flooring that can be hosed down when it’s time to clean up. And, as with the higher-end Broncos, you’ll find a 12.0-inch infotainment screen, adaptive cruise control and a 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

The Bronco Raptor is expected to start at $69,995, and Ford will begin taking orders in March, according to Car and Driver. Like all of the new Broncos, don’t be surprised if the Raptor edition is hard to get ahold of. The automaker has already said it expects most of the initial production run to go to current reservation holders who choose to upgrade.

Even if you have to wait, though, it sounds like it could be worth it.

Check out more photos of the Bronco Raptor below: