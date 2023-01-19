This Auction May Be Your Only Chance to Buy the Sold-Out Hummer EV in the Near Future

Are you in the market for the GMC Hummer EV? By now, you’ve probably figured out that the all-electric supertruck is all but impossible to come by these days. Fortunately, a fully loaded example just went up for auction.

A 2022 Hummer EV Edition 1 is currently up for grabs on Bring a Trailer (h/t Car and Driver). The battery-powered behemoth may be a couple of years old, but it looks to be in great shape and has just 5,000 miles on its odometer. If you’ve lost patience trying to find the EV, this is about as good as it gets on the secondary market.

You may be wondering why it’s so hard to score a Hummer EV more than two years after its public debut. The reason is simple: it’s sold out. Late last year, GMC stopped taking reservations for both the truck and SUV versions of the model. Even those lucky enough to get their name down before the cut off will “probably” have to wait until 2024 to get their hands on the electric bruiser.

2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Bring a Trailer

It’s no wonder there’s been such a frenzy for the vehicle. The EV is just as commanding as its gas-guzzling predecessors but without the harmful emissions. The Edition 1 is the version to get, too. Like every other example of the range-topping variant, the white-and-black truck up for bid is equipped with a tri-motor powertrain that can produce over 1,000 hp and is capable of sprinting from zero-to-60 mph in three seconds. That’s incredible acceleration for any vehicle, let alone one that tips the scales at over 9,000 pounds. It also comes with every bell and whistle GMC offers for the current-generation Hummer, including SuperCruise driver’s assistance tech, Crabwalk four-wheel steering and an infinity roof with removable panels.

The winning bidder also might walk away with more than just one of the hardest vehicles to get right now. They could also end up getting quite the bargain on it. With two full days left in the auction, bidding has reached $102,000. That’s more than $10,000 less than the vehicle cost brand new. A lot can happen between now and Saturday, but this is one auction Hummer enthusiasts will want to keep an eye on.

Click here for more pictures of the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1.