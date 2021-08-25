Porsche’s Updated 2022 Taycan EV Sports Better Tech, Improved Range and a ’90s Paint Job

The next-generation Porsche Taycan has arrived and it’s one big, beautiful contradiction. The newest take on the electric sports car is full of futuristic tech and yet sports an old-school colorway straight from the ‘90s.

The 2022 Porsche Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo, which the automaker unveiled Thursday, will begin rolling out to American dealerships in September with “extensive changes.”

First and foremost, Porsche claims the real-world range of the latest Taycans will be greater in day-to-day use. However, the WLTP figures will remain identical to the 2021 model, which offers up to 300 miles of range depending on the configuration. Basically, new software should give the new Taycans the ability to cover a few more miles, but the official figures may not reflect that.

While the batteries and two electric motors will stay the same, the next-gen Taycan’s electric powertrain offers improved thermal management and charging. That’s thanks to a Turbo Charging Planner that essentially heats the battery to shorten charge times. Again, Porsche hasn’t given exact figures regarding how long it takes to charge the battery.

Another highlight includes a new Remote Park Assist system that allows the car to enter or exit a parking space without a driver behind the wheel. You can activate the system from inside the car or do it all via an app on your smartphone. This will prove particularly useful if you’ve scored a tight parking spot that offers no room to open the doors.

Porsche has also added Android Auto into the infotainment system, upgraded the voice assistant, and streamlined the satellite navigation system to improve the overall driving experience.

Arguably the most important change is the new color palette. The Paint to Sample scheme offers 65 additional colors, including hues like Acid Green Rubystone Red that come with a good whack of nostalgia. In fact, the marque even photographed the new Taycan next to a 964-gen 911 for a full ‘90s fantasy. The Paint to Sample Plus option, meanwhile, allows you to pick any shade you desire.

The Taycan is now Porsche’s third best-selling vehicle in North America following the Cayenne and Macan. Approximately 20,000 models were delivered in the first half of 2021 alone, which is only slightly below the total for 2020 as a whole. Porsche says the Taycan is also now on par with the iconic 911 in terms of sales.

“Our all-electric Taycan range is growing and thriving,” Kevin Giek, the VP of the Taycan model line, said in a statement.

The 2022 Taycan is due to arrive by the end of the year and starts at $81,250.

