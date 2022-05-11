Cadillac Unveils the 682 HP Escalade-V, Its Most Powerful SUV Yet

Cadillac first teased the new Escalade-V back in January. Now the marque is properly introducing us to what it claims is the industry’s most powerful full-size SUV.

As the “V” designation implies, the hulking four-wheeler is part of Cadillac’s V-Series that was first launched back in 2004 and now comprises a range of high-performance vehicles tuned by the good folk at GM. Like its V-Series brethren, the new Escalade promises grunt, agility and a solid dose of luxury.

Under the hood, the new addition sports a similar 6.2-liter V-8 as Cadillac’s CT5-V Blackwing but a larger supercharger than its predecessor. As a result, the all-wheel-drive SUV can churn out 682 hp and 653 ft lbs of twist, while the aforementioned sedan is good for 668 horses and 659 ft lbs. That makes the Escalade-V the most powerful production Cadillac ever. (For comparison’s sake, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid delivers 671 hp while the Lamborghini Urus produces 650 hp.)

The Escalade-V is quick, too, with the ability to sprint from zero to 60 mph in less than 4.4 seconds, according to the automaker. The beastly mill is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and roars from quad exhaust pipes. The car is also fitted with six-piston Brembo brakes that provide stopping power and adaptive air suspension for a smoother ride.

From the outside, Cadillac hasn’t deviated much from the regular Escalade save for a few V-specific touches, including freshly designed front and rear fascias, uniquely styled 22-inch wheels and special model badging throughout. The SUV spans 212 feet from tip to tail, but there’s also an Escalade Stretch Vehicle (ESV) that measures 227 feet. As you might expect, the ESV variant gives passengers a little more legroom.

Inside, meanwhile, the cabin is offered in platinum trim with Zebra Wood décor. All three rows are finished in leather and the massaging front seats are also heated and ventilated. Of course, you can expect the Escalade’s signature curved OLED with 38 inches of diagonal display, along with a 36-speaker audio system and all the latest driver-assistance tech.

According to Cadillac, the new 2023 Escalade-V will go on sale late this summer and starts at $149,990.

“With a power-to-weight ratio among the top in its class and advanced driving technologies to put that power to the pavement, the Escalade-V offers an engaging and energetic driving experience like no other full-size luxury SUV,” Jaclyn McQuaid, executive chief engineer of Full-Size Trucks at GM, said in a statement. “More importantly, it lives up to the vigorous requirements of the V-Series Mondrian insignia.”

Check out more photos below: