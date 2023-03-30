Jeep Just Unveiled an All-Electric Wrangler and a Retro Cherokee Restomod

It’s that time of year again for off-road enthusiasts.

The 2023 Easter Jeep Safari kicks off this weekend in Moab, Utah, which means the automaker has just unveiled the exciting lineup of seven vehicles it’s bringing to the annual event. It includes some of the most striking off-roaders you’ll see this year, including an all-electric Wrangler and a hybrid Cherokee restomod that we found particularly intriguing.

For the third time in as many years, Jeep is bringing an all-electric Wrangler Magneto to Moab. Version 3.0 of the concept features a refined design that features a custom roll cage, a repositioned B-pillar, and a new paintjob that pays homage to all three iterations of the battery-powered off-roader. Bigger changes lay under the hood. There you’ll find a new and more efficient electric motor with driver-adjustable output that ranges between 285 hp/273 ft lbs of torque and 650 hp/900 ft lbs of torque. (The automaker didn’t say whether the motor is mated to a six-speed manual transmission like its predecessors.) The concept also has a new power-regen system that boosts efficiency, as well as a new hill climb mode that makes conquering rough terrain even easier.

1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept Jeep

The other highlight of the bunch is a restomod based on the 1978 Cherokee SJ. Jeep has equipped the retro bruiser with the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine from last year’s Wrangler Rubicon 4xe and two electric motors. The exterior has also been heavily modified and finished in a period-appropriate multi-color paint job that combines a yellow base with orange and red accents. The off-roader’s ride height has also been given a boost: It now cruises on a set of 17-inch “slotted mag” wheels wrapped in chunky 37-inch tires.

The Wrangler Magneto 3.0 and 1978 Cherokee 4xe may be the most notable Safari concepts, but it’s not like the others are forgettable. We hope the neon-green Scrambler 392 is a preview of what the company’s future desert racers look like. The ultra-capable Grand Wagoneer Overland and Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn were both designed for off-road adventures that last more than a couple of hours. Meanwhile, the brash Rubicon 4xe and sporty Rubicon 4xe Departure aren’t that far from actual production models and give the brand the chance to show off its rich variety of off-road accessories.

As in past years, each of the seven vehicles are concepts, so there’s no guarantee they’ll ever go into production. Still, with the excitement the off-roaders generate, we wouldn’t be surprised to see some of their more interesting features and accessories eventually go on sale. If you want to check out this year’s lineup for yourself, they’ll be on display from Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 9.

Click here to see more photos of this year’s Easter Jeep Safari lineup.