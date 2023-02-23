Range Rover’s New Ultra-Exclusive Deer Valley Edition Comes With Custom Skis

Land Rover wants to take over the parking lot at your favorite ski lodge.

The British off-road specialists have just unveiled the 2023 Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition. The sleek variant—which is named after the ski resort in Park City, Utah—represents one of the most stylish ways to get around town the next time it snows.

The Deer Valley Edition is based on the Range Rover Sport Autobiography. You’ll be able to spot the exclusive model from a mile away, though. That’s because each example is finished in the same Deep Gloss Vermillion Red with black accents. The roof is equipped with a ski roof box and rails, while the vehicle rides on 23-inch Dark Satin Grey wheels wrapped in winter tires. Inside you’ll find a grey and black leather interior, as well as model-specific door sills etched with “Deer Valley Edition” and “1 of 20.” This is one chic ride.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition Land Rover

Under the hood, things are identical to the Range Rover Sports Autobiography. That’s okay, though, because that SUV can really move. Under the hood, you’ll find a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 that produces 523 hp, which is sent to all four wheels via an automatic transmission. Land Rover says the vehicle can sprint from zero-to-60 in 4.3 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph, though you might not want to push it that hard if there’s snow on the ground.

The variant also comes with two sets of custom skis from Hinterland Skis, which normally retail for $2,250 apiece. Land Rover will also donate $5,000 for the sale of each vehicle to the Youth Sports Alliance, a group trying to get Park City-area children involved with winter sports.

Two sets of custom skis come with the Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition Land Rover

If the Deer Valley Edition has piqued your interest prepare to get reach out to Land Rover quickly. The automaker intends to build just 20 examples of the variant, and it’s easy to imagine them going quickly. The SUV is available for $165,000—or $166,475 when you include destination—which is $60,000 more than the Range Rover Sport Autobiography.