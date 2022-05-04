Meet the 2023 Polestar 2: Everything We Know About the Newest All-Electric Fastback

The 2022 Polestar 2 EV already wowed us on a test drive through New Mexico’s winding mountain roads, but this year’s model promises to be more impressive still.

The new 2023 Polestar 2, which was unveiled by Volvo’s luxury offshoot Wednesday, comes with an array of design and software upgrades, along with greater power and range.

Blending the best parts of a sedan, hatchback and crossover, the all-electric fastback will again be offered in two power-train options. Starting at $48,400, the single-motor version offers 231 hp, 243 ft lbs of torque and an estimated range of 270 miles. (That’s on par with last year’s model.)

The dual-motor variant, however, offers more grunt and range than its predecessor. Priced from $51,900, this all-wheel-drive model can be equipped with a $5,500 Performance Pack (essentially a software update) that gives the car 476 horses, 502 ft lbs of twist and an estimated range of 260 miles. (That’s an increase of 68 hp, 15 ft lbs and 11 miles compared to the 2022 model.)

That’s not the only tech improvement, either. The Plus Pack ($4,200) includes an upgraded mechanical heat pump designed to increase real-world driving range in challenging temperatures, from 20 degrees Fahrenheit to 77 degrees. This pack also features an advanced filter system that improves the quality of air in the cabin and a sensor that monitors the outside environment. Drivers can check the type of pollen circulating outside of the vehicle, for instance.

In addition, the Pilot Pack ($3,400) enhances the Polestar 2’s safety features with 360-degree cameras, adaptive cruise control and more. Naturally, over-the-air updates will continue to be rolled out to ensure the EV stays at the bleeding edge.

In terms of aesthetics, there are two new exterior colors: Space (metallic black) and Jupiter (gold-grey with red flake). The new interior option, meanwhile, pairs a ventilated Zinc (light gray) leather with Light Ash wood trim. The standard 19-inch and optional 20-inch wheels also have a striking new design, according to Polestar.

The best part? Deliveries are set to begin in September.

Check out more photos below: