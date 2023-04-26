Mercedes-Benz’s New Hybrid E-Class Sedan Brings Sharp Lines and High-Tech to Your Ride

Mercedes-Benz knows not every driver is ready to go fully electric just yet. That’s why the German brand continues to build vehicles with internal combustion engines—like the brand-new E-Class.

The luxury marque unveiled the next generation of its popular mid-size sedan on Tuesday. The four-door will launch as part of the 2024 model year and features a refreshed design, standard hybrid powertrain options and a high-tech cabin similar to what you’d find in one of the company’s forward-thinking EVs.

Those who find Mercedes’s EVs a little too round for their liking will like the look of the new E-Class. The slick sedan has a classic three-box body with a much more defined shape than its battery-powered counterpart, the rotund EQE. Sharper lines give the vehicle an almost athletic feel, something you don’t usually get from an executive car but which really works here. The car does get some EQ-inspired touches, though. The revised front fascia features a larger grille that is connected to the LED headlights by a gloss black panel, while the rear gets new taillights with light-up three-point stars.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Mercedes-Benz

The automaker bills the new E-Class as a “bridge between tradition and digitalization,” and where that comes through most clearly is the leather-covered interior. The cabin looks almost identical to that of the top-of-the-line EQS sedan, except that its dashboard has just two digital displays—one tucked into the driver’s cockpit, the other atop the center stack—as opposed to the dashboard-spanning Hyperscreen. An optional third display for the font passenger is available, though.

However many screens you opt for, they’re all run by a refreshed computer system that is compatible with third-party apps, like Angry Birds, Zoom and TikTok. A selfie camera is also built into the dashboard so that you can utilize the latter two programs when the vehicle is parked. The cabin also features upgraded voice control, a Burmester 4-D surround sound system and ambient lighting that can be programmed to pulse with the beat.

Inside the 2024 E-Class Mercedes-Benz

The new E-Class may not be battery-powered, but it comes with one of two mild hybrid powertrains that get an electric boost from a 48-volt integrated starter generator. The E350 4MATIC features a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that can produce 255 hp and 295 ft lbs of torque thanks to its electric motor. Meanwhile, the E450 4MATIC has a turbocharged six-cylinder that can produce 375 hp and 369 ft lbs of torque with the help of its electric motor. An extra 22 horse and 148 ft lbs of twist are available to both powertrains when the temporary boost function is triggered. Both powertrains come mated to an updated nine-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. As far as performance numbers go, all we know so far is that both versions have a top speed of 150 mph.

The sedan comes with a four-link suspension with steel springs, but a constantly adjusting air suspension is available as part of the optional Technology package. This add-on lowers the car by a half inch for better efficiency at speeds of over 74 mph. Rear-wheel steering comes standard for better maneuverability at low speeds, too.

Mercedes-Benz

It’s not clear when the new E-Class will go on sale, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see it launch this fall when other 2024 models start to hit dealerships. We’ll have to wait until closer to its release to find out pricing, but Car and Driver suggests it will likely cost more than its predecessor, the all-wheel-drive version of which starts at $59,250 if you want all-wheel-drive.

