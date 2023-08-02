The Toyota Land Cruiser Is Finally Available in the U.S. Again

The Toyota Land Cruiser is back in the U.S. following a brief brush with death.

The Japanese auto giant unveiled a new version of the legendary 4×4 three years after discontinuing the model stateside. The stylish SUV will launch with three different trims levels, each of which is off-road ready.

The first thing people will notice about the 2024 Land Cruiser—which is codenamed the J250—is its throwback design. The new version is much boxier than the 2021 model, which was the last available in the U.S. Like its cousin, the recently redesigned Lexus GX, the new Land Cruiser has a more angular and sculpted look, only without any of the luxury bells and whistles. There’s no chrome in any of the photos Toyota released for the debut. It’s also a tad smaller than its predecessor. Both 2021 and 2024 Land Cruisers share the same 112.2-inch wheelbase and 78-inch width, but the new version is about an inch shorter in terms of length and height at 193.7 inches long and 73.2 inches tall. It does have an 8.7-inch ground clearance, though, which will come in handy when you take it off-road.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 1958 Toyota

Inside, the Land Cruiser is now strictly a two-row, five-seat SUV. There still appears to be plenty of room, especially compared to the smaller 4Runner. Up front, you’ll find a streamlined dashboard setup with a digital gauge display and a portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen atop the center stack. The base model only has an eight-inch touchscreen, but the other trims have a display that measures 12.3 inches. Other entry-level features included heated cloth seats, a heated steering wheel, and a six-speaker stereo, but there will presumably be plenty of premium options to choose from as well.

WATCH

Inside the 2024 Land Cruiser Toyota

The new Land Cruiser will be available exclusively with a hybrid power train that pairs a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder with an electric motor. A four-cylinder mill may not sound impressive, but the electric setup can still churn out 326 hp and 465 ft lbs of torque, all of which will be available at just 1,700 rpm. Like previous Land Cruisers, the new version comes standard with four-wheel drive. It also features a selectable two-speed transfer case, locking center and rear differentials and a reworked suspension (sadly a manual transmission is not available, though). Toyota hasn’t announced a fuel-economy estimate for the vehicle, but Car and Driver expects it to be more efficient than 2021 model, which had a pitiful 14 mpg combined rating.

There will be three different Land Cruisers to choose from. The entry-level 1958 grade (meant to commemorate the year the vehicle launched in the U.S.) features more retro styling cues but lacks any deluxe features. Up next are the regular Land Cruiser and First Edition. They both have more creature comforts, like a bigger infotainment touchscreen and sound systems, as well as more robust 4×4 capabilities. The difference is that the First Edition, which will be limited to 5,000 examples, features an exclusive interior design and comes equipped with premium off-roading gear, like a steel skid plate, rock rails and a roof rack.

Land Cruiser First Edition Toyota

The most surprising aspect of the new Land Cruiser might be the price. While nothing is final yet, Toyota said it expects the 1958 Edition to start in the “mid-$50,000 range.” That’s impressive when you consider that the 2021 Land Cruiser started at $87,000, so that should mean a savings of around $30,000. Expect the Land Cruiser and First Edition trims to come in higher, though.

