The 4 Best VIP Formula 1 Experiences to Book Now for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

From November 16 through 18, the world’s most elite motorsport series descends upon Nevada’s famed desert oasis for the first time in nearly four decades with the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023. The 3.8-mile street circuit incorporates the iconic Las Vegas Strip, with superstar drivers such as Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and Fernando Alonso set to compete at estimated speeds of up to 212 mph in the season’s penultimate race. Christian Horner, Oracle Red Bull Racing’s team principal, has declared that “anybody who is anyone will be at that weekend.” Which begs the question: Do you want to experience the race as just anybody? We thought not. Here, the premier of premier packages to help you see and be seen (or, if preferred, not seen) at what Horner is already calling “the biggest sporting event on the globe this year.”

Heineken House

Priced at $8,000 per person, this three-day ticket grants access to the tri-story Heineken House and its terrace views of the Koval straightaway, complemented by nonstop entertainment from DJs and live music, as well as all-inclusive food and beverage service.

Bellagio Fountain Club

The $11,247 Bellagio Fountain Club provides not only exceptional track and fountain views but also meet-and-greets with F1 ambassadors, unlimited food and drink from a host of celebrity chefs including Mario Carbone, David Chang, and Masaharu Morimoto, access to the club’s private indoor and rooftop hospitality decks, and, of course, a three-day race ticket.

WATCH

Wynn Million Dollar All-Access Experience

As the name suggests, this $1 million program features admission for six to the Wynn Grid Club (located within the Paddock Club) plus a VIP track tour, grid walk, hot lap, and more. Included with the racing action are four nights in an Encore three-bedroom duplex, dinner at Delilah, golf and spa treatments, and a jeroboam of Dom Pérignon to wash down all the pampering. Wynn and F1 will also donate $100,000 to local charities with each package.

Caesars Emperor Package

At $5 million, this royal treatment includes five nights in the 10,300-square-foot Nobu Sky Villa inside Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace, 12 tickets to the Paddock Club for all three days, a private dinner for 12 created by chef Nobu Matsuhisa himself, a chauffeured Rolls-Royce for the entirety of your stay, the choice of any spa service for six guests, and two tickets to the sold-out Weekends With Adele concert residency.