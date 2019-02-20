Watch This 600HP Hennessey Lincoln Navigator Slay a Stock Navigator

The 2019 Lincoln Navigator is a solid contender for one of the best full-size luxury SUVs on the market today. It’s got plenty of soft leather, sumptuous wood inlays, and oodles of technology to put it in contention with the likes of Cadillac’s Escalade or Mercedes-Benz’s GLS, but what Hennessey Performance thought it was lacking was the ability to win a drag race.

Stock, the three-ton Navigator is powered by a 450-horsepower, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6. Hennessey have forged an extra 150 horsepower out of the same engine with a number of modifications, as part of its HPE600 package. If you’re familiar with the Hennessey Ford F-150 Velociraptor, such as the one Post Malone took delivery of a few months back, this would be exactly the same set up. Included in the upgrade is a high-flow air induction system, a turbo wastegate modifier, additional intercoolers and piping upgrades, a stainless steel catback exhaust, an ECU tune, and even a optional lowering kit. That’ll provide 600 horsepower at 6,000 RPM, and give the Navigator a zero-to-sixty spring of 4.8 seconds.

In the above video, one of the Hennessey guys shows you just what that translates to when he hits up the Pennzoil Proving Grounds near its Texas workshop to drag race a bone stock Navigator. “I’m in the stock one, and I know I’m going to lose. I’m just interested to see how big the gap is,” he tells us at the onset of the two-minute video.

When the two Navs fire off down the straight, the HPE600-tuned Navigator sounds ferociously awesome, deep and throaty as it immediately leaves the stock unit in the dust. There’s about a two-car gap at the finish, extremely visible from the drone shot towards the end of the video. The best part? The dude in the stock Nav seemingly runs the race with his seat massager on. Kudos, sir.