Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
// RR One

The 770HP Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster is Here to Rearrange Your Face

Only 800 examples of the top-optional V-12 will be produced.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster Photo: Courtesy of Lamborghini

Related Articles

Last July, Lamborghini set an incredible record for production cars when its Aventador SVJ coupe blistered around Germany’s famed Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6:44:97 minutes. That made the mid-engined V-12 the King of the Ring and now you can opt for the same shattering and staggering performance, except with an open air cabin experience. Introducing the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster

<span class="s1" style="font-family:-apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, 'Segoe UI', Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, 'Helvetica Neue', sans-serif;font-size:16px;">Unveiled at Geneva’s Motor Show this week, the <i>Super Veloce Jota—“</i>Super fast” and “track focused,” basically—offers a manually removable roof without any sacrifices to the engine, performance, suspension, or the exhilarating feeling drivers will have from pushing a naturally-aspirated V-12. </span><span class="s1" style="font-family:-apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, 'Segoe UI', Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, 'Helvetica Neue', sans-serif;font-size:16px;">That mill behind the cockpit has had a few extra horses squeezed into it, as the power jumps to 770 from 759 in the Coupe, and the 531 pound-feet of torque is on tap all the way the through the 8,500 rpm redline. It’ll snort and snarl to 60 in 2.9 seconds and hit 120 mph in 8.8 seconds.</span>  Photo: Courtesy of Lamborghini

The all-wheel-drive, four-wheel-steering SVJ Roadster was developed under the masterful eye of Maurizio Reggiani, Lamborghini’s chief technical officer, and Reggiani shared that the Roadster prep begins alongside the Coupe design. “Our carbon fiber monocoque from the Coupe is obviously weakened here, because there is no roof, but we add back torsional stiffness by adding ribs to the carbon tub in the rocker panels,” Reggiani explained. Nothing changes design-wise, but those tweaks to the carbon chassis mean there won’t be the typical flex under hard maneuvers you’d find when removing a supercar’s roof.

To help keep the SVJ Roadster super lithe and nimble, even the A-pillars are carbon forged, in an process where the carbon is wrapped around a clay-like material and then put under hard pressure to set the carbon into the proper tubular shape. “Afterwards, you apply immense heat and the center clay is dissolved, leaving you with a supremely strong, but hollow and light A-pillar,” Reggiani says.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster

The Roadster is only 110 pounds heavier than the Coupe, and weight was saved by making the roof removal human-powered instead of adding motors. The roof, also carbon fiber, is stowed in the frunk, leaving a little room for luggage when you close the hood. When you’re gazing at that handsome front-end, your eye is automatically drawn to the S-ducts on the hood, which help work in concert with the Active Lamborghini Aerodymanics, or ALA. Those ducts help to push air down into the front splitter, where small flaps can open or close in milliseconds to help with downforce and drag. With the roof affixed, Reggiani says the downforce the Roadster has is on par with the Coupe.

“If the roof is open, you’ll have less, since there will be turbulence with the air flowing over the open cabin,” he says, adding that one of the biggest challenges was to make the topless experience a comfortable one for the occupants. A rear window between the carbon fiber cowls behind the seats helps to mitigate buffeting and wind noise. Two small cutouts beside the window drew our attention and Reggiani explained those covers hide aluminum tubes that will save your life, in the highly unlikely event that your SVJ Roadster crashes and flips over.

“To roll this would be a big, big challenge, but never say never, so we have a gyroscopic sensor in the Roadster’s computer that knows if you’re inverted. If so, it will instantly deploy these 1-foot tall tubes. There’s a theoretical line from the top of the tubes to the front fender that ensures the occupants will now make contact with the ground,” he explains.

If you want an SVJ Roadster, gather up $574,000 and act quick: Only 800 units will be produced and they’re selling like crazy at the moment. If you can’t get your hands on one, you can always watch the video of the Coupe setting the record at the Nürburgring.

Penske Luxury

Sponsored Content

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

Open up to luxury this year. Subscribe to Robb Report today and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 64% off the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad