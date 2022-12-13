This Pristine Porsche 911 Turbo S Just Sold for a Record $1.3 Million at Auction

As car collectors continue to revel in ‘90s nostalgia, the most iconic rides of the decade are spiking in value. Case in point: a Porsche 911 Turbo S 3.6 from 1994 just sold for nearly $1.3 million on Bring a Trailer.

The online auction, which wrapped up on Friday, December 9, garnered a total of 33 bids that pushed the final hammer price to $1.27 million. It’s the most ever paid for a 964 Turbo on BaT. One look at the classic ride and the seven figures make perfect sense.

The 3.6-liter turbocharged 964 was introduced in January 1993 and offered through the 1994 model year. After roughly 1,400 examples had been sold, Porsche decided to upgrade 93 with the Turbo S package. Of that, only 17 were “Package” cars like this particular rarity. Destined for North America, all 17 paired the standard Turbo bodywork with a distinctive front splitter, asymmetrical side air intakes, a whale tail, quad exhaust tips and 18-inch Speedline alloy wheels.

The interior.

Under the hood, the 3.6-liter flat-6 was bolstered with the X88 Turbo S power kit. Essentially, the folks at Stuttgart added modified cylinder heads and camshafts, larger-capacity fuel injectors and a bigger turbocharger and intercooler. The mill is mated to a five-speed manual transaxle and a limited-slip differential. All up, the engine can churn out 380 horsepower and 384 ft lbs of torque.

This example is finished in black over matching leather upholstery. For a little contrast, the “Turbo S” on the floor mats is embroidered in cherry red while the shift knob and parking brake are dark rosewood. Other highlights include a power-operated sunroof, front sports seats with electric height adjustment and a Porsche cassette stereo with a trunk-mounted six-disc CD changer.

To top it off, the four-wheeler has just 8,700 miles on the dial. As a result, it was presented in pristine condition. There was also a little work performed on the car in 2022, which included the installation of new engine gaskets, an airbag module, door speakers and engine gaskets.

Worth $1.3 million? Apparently so.

