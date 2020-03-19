A Limited-Edition, Multi-Million Dollar Ferrari Hybrid Is Leading an Upcoming Online-Only Car Auction

A limited-edition Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta is going up for auction with a $4.5 million asking price. And, appropriately for the current climate, the bidding is online-only.

Part of RM Sotheby’s online-only Palm Beach auction, the bright yellow supercar is one of only 210 editions of this model the Italian dream car manufacturer ever produced. Its quintessentially Ferrari aesthetic was inspired by the design heritage of the Enzo, named after company founder, Enzo Ferrari, and assumes the same footprint. However, Ferrari was able to fit both a 6.2-liter V-12 engine and a 120 kW electric motor into this particular vehicle, its hybrid nature making its carbon footprint noticeably smaller than its predecessor.

The LaFerrari was first unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show in 2013 where it seemed to signal a more eco-conscious development for Ferrari. Its evolution, the Aperta, was made available exclusively to clients who already owned a LaFerrari and all 210 examples were pre-sold before it made its debut at the 2016 Paris Auto Show.

The example put up for auction by Rm Sotheby’s originally belonged to an American client who ordered it with the optional Giallo Triplo Strato paint, and features complimentary yellow accents throughout the black interior. The pricey three layers of paint give the car’s a body a subtle pearlescent sheen, which creates more visual depth than standard yellow paint.

But the add ons don’t stop there. The exterior features carbon-fiber trim, yellow brake calipers, sport exhaust pipes, racing stripe, 20-inch forged black wheels, large seat cushions and the Ferrari horse logo stitched onto the headrests. A simple push of a button engages the front suspension lift to prevent the nose from scraping the ground––a useful feature when navigating city streets. With only 175 miles on it, it remains more or less in new condition.

The auction, originally slated to take place at the Palm Beach International Raceway, was moved online in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Launched only last year, RM Sotheby’s digital platform will be showcasing over 225 automobiles curated just for this event.