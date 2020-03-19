A Limited-Edition, Multi-Million Dollar Ferrari Hybrid Is Leading an Upcoming Online-Only Car Auction

A limited-edition Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta is going up for auction with a $4.5 million asking price. And, appropriately for the current climate, the bidding is online-only.
Part of RM Sotheby’s online-only Palm Beach auction, the bright yellow supercar is one of only 210 editions of this model the Italian dream car manufacturer ever produced. Its quintessentially Ferrari aesthetic was inspired by the design heritage of the Enzo, named after company founder, Enzo Ferrari, and assumes the same footprint. However, Ferrari was able to fit both a 6.2-liter V-12 engine and a 120 kW electric motor into this particular vehicle, its hybrid nature making its carbon footprint noticeably smaller than its predecessor.
The LaFerrari was first unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show in 2013 where it seemed to signal a more eco-conscious development for Ferrari. Its evolution, the Aperta, was made available exclusively to clients who already owned a LaFerrari and all 210 examples were pre-sold before it made its debut at the 2016 Paris Auto Show.
View this post on Instagram
#NEWS: We're excited to announce the latest details for Online Only: The Palm Beach Auction set to open for bidding at 11 am ET on Friday, 20 March with staggered closure on lots beginning 25 March. . The time-based sale will offer more than 225 cars, as well as a selection of memorabilia on rmsothebys.com, with entries led by the world's most sought-after hypercar – a 2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta. . An open-top LaFerrari producing a total output of 950 bhp, the LaFerrari Aperta was only offered to clients who already owned a LaFerrari. Just 210 examples were built, with all pre-sold before the Aperta's debut at the 2016 Paris Auto Show. . Delivered new to an American Ferrari collector, this LaFerrari Aperta was attractively ordered with optional Giallo Triplo Strato paint with complementary yellow accents throughout the black interior. Featuring a host of desirable extras, the #hypercar shows approximately 175 miles today. . The LaFerrari Aperta is without question the ultimate Ferrari road car of this century, and from the moment of its inception, it has been considered a must-have in any world-class collection of Ferraris. The opportunity to acquire this stunning example should not be missed. . Learn more and register to bid in Online Only: The Palm Beach Auction at the link in our bio.
The example put up for auction by Rm Sotheby’s originally belonged to an American client who ordered it with the optional Giallo Triplo Strato paint, and features complimentary yellow accents throughout the black interior. The pricey three layers of paint give the car’s a body a subtle pearlescent sheen, which creates more visual depth than standard yellow paint.
But the add ons don’t stop there. The exterior features carbon-fiber trim, yellow brake calipers, sport exhaust pipes, racing stripe, 20-inch forged black wheels, large seat cushions and the Ferrari horse logo stitched onto the headrests. A simple push of a button engages the front suspension lift to prevent the nose from scraping the ground––a useful feature when navigating city streets. With only 175 miles on it, it remains more or less in new condition.
The auction, originally slated to take place at the Palm Beach International Raceway, was moved online in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Launched only last year, RM Sotheby’s digital platform will be showcasing over 225 automobiles curated just for this event.