This Cadillac XT6 Was Transformed Into a Bullet-Resistant Safe Room on Wheels

When you think of armored vehicles, you’re likely to imagine heads of state riding in full-size sedans like the BMW 7 Series or the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, or maybe even full-size SUVs like the Chevrolet Tahoe or Cadillac Escalade. But what about a similarly secure crossover? Well, they do exist, and a company called AddArmor makes them.

The aftermarket outfit, started by former law-enforcement and Special Operations specialists, recently announced it has armored Cadillac’s three-row crossover, the XT6. The first step is replacing the stock GM tempered glass with shatterproof, bullet-resistant glass. In addition, AddArmor installs custom-fit ballistic-protection panels to all of the XT6’s doors and hatches. According to the firm, the synthetic laminate panels are 60 percent lighter and 10 times stronger than ballistic steel, so a Cadillac XT6 with AddArmor’s Anti-Intrusion Package is only 380 pounds heavier than a standard example.

Cadillac’s midsize model is built for comfort rather than performance, so the additional reinforcement should play just fine with the XT6’s 3.6-liter V-6 that makes 310 hp and 271 ft lbs of torque.

Earlier this year, we spent time in Palm Springs, Calif., with the stock 2020 Cadillac XT6, and were impressed with its incredible cabin comfort, especially in the outstandingly spacious rear row. Every seat is already plush, but the extra layer of ballistic protection adds a new level of comfort—one that comes from heightened security—to the coddling interior, especially for people who may be likely targets for unwanted attention.

While the XT6 is normally priced starting at $53,690, AddArmor’s alterations bring the total to $86,000. The Anti-Intrusion Package, however, can be applied to just about any vehicle for a starting price of $28,000. That’s enough money to buy a new, reasonably equipped midsize sedan, but considering that what you drive will be transformed into a mobile safe room, the peace of mind alone is worth a king’s ransom.