Aerha’s Sleek New All-Electric Sedan Has 4 Butterfly Scissor Doors—and a 497-Mile Range

Names can be deceiving.

Just look at the new premium battery-powered concept Aehra showed off at the Milano Monza Motor Show this past weekend. The marque’s second vehicle is called the “Sedan,” which is about as boring as car names get. Luckily, the vehicle itself looks to be anything but.

The Sedan is the Italian start-up’s follow-up to last year’s “SUV.” Their names may leave something to be desired, but their designs don’t. The concepts share a clear design language, but the Sedan is bolder and more athletic looking than its slightly older sibling. It’s got an aggressive supercar-like front fascia, a smooth aerodynamic shape, and rides on a set of giant rims (the exact size wasn’t revealed, but they look huge). Our favorite feature, though—and easily the most memorable—is the doors. That’s because the vehicle has been equipped with a unique set of what appear to be butterfly scissor doors. They look like they’ll make it onto the finished vehicle, too. Aehra cofounder and CEO Hazim Nada says the production version of the Sedan will look “virtually identical” to the concept.

Aehra Sedan Concept Aehra

Open those doors and you’ll find one of the more striking vehicle cabins you’ll see this year. The front has a giant pillar-to-pillar screen that will provide drivers with all necessary vehicle information. If that’s somehow not enough screen space, there’s another large landscape-oriented display sitting atop the center stack. The cabin looks to be awfully spacious and there are dedicated center consoles for both rows of seats.

At this point, the Sedan seems to be more of a design study than anything else. Because of this, technical details are still scarce. The little bit the company did reveal was enticing, though. Aehra said its EV will be able to drive just shy of 500 miles on a full charge thanks to technology developed by Miba Battery Systems. Battery and charging tech will almost certainly evolve over the next three years, but expect the range to still impress at launch.

Inside the Sedan Aehra

“The first customer deliveries of the Aehra Sedan and Aehra SUV will commence by 2026,” Nada said in a statement. “And when the final production variants take to the road, they will look virtually identical to the models we have revealed, ensuring no compromise on our promise to combine an extraordinary driving and ownership experience with exceptional design and technology.”

Production may not get underway until the second half of the decade, but you can expect Aehra to open its order books sometime next year, according to Car and Driver. When mass production begins in 2027, the company hopes to build 25,000 examples of each model per year. As for pricing, Reuters reports the EVs are expected to start at €160,000 (about $175,000), which would put them in line with Lucid’s more expensive models.

Click here for more photos of the Aehra Sedan concept.