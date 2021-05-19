Aimé Leon Dore and Porsche Teamed Up to Create the Stylish 911 Super Carrera of Your Dreams

Porsche and Aimé Leon Dore are at it again. Hot on the wheels of a custom Carrera restomod, the two luxury brands have joined forces to reimagine another Stuttgart-born classic.

The duo’s first four-wheeler, which was presented at New York Fashion Week in 2020, was a fashion-forward riff on a 911 Carrera 4 (Type 964). The one-off ride fused all the style of New York streetwear with German engineering and elegance. Likewise, its successor bears the hallmarks of both Porsche and the fashion label but comes with a deeper backstory.

The bespoke 911 Super Carrera was spearheaded by Aimé Leon Dore founder and noted Porsche enthusiast Teddy Santis. The 32-year-old, who was just named creative director of New Balance’s Made In USA sneaker line, wanted to build a very personal 911 based on his family’s roots and values.

“The vision for this project was always to portray the Super Carrera with a completely different type of intimacy than the 964 but in a way that would feel equally impactful,” Santis said in a statement. “The design of the vehicle and the creative direction for the project both come from my childhood on the Greek islands and the unique beauty of things that get better with age and wear in that environment.”

The vintage two-door, which rolled off the line in 1978, sports a gleaming olive exterior with a set of 16-inch Fuchs wheels and a pair of bonnet-mounted fog lights. Elsewhere, the roof rack is jam-packed with charming old-fashioned wares for an extra dose of nostalgia.

Inside, Santis opted for an array of eclectic materials that were all finished by hand. Think beaded seat covers and Persian carpet-style floor mats. Luxe ivory leather is also featured on sections of the doors and the original seats that were painstakingly restored by Recaro. The fashion designer’s ode to childhood is topped off with a collection of family photos strapped to the visor.

As with the previous collaborative car, the two brands will launch a limited-edition collection in tandem. The capsule will feature apparel and automotive accessories crafted from the same materials and patterns that appear in the redesigned SC. Last year’s collection included everything from Loro Piana houndstooth caps to a Schott leather car bag and toolkit.

Unfortunately, the truly unique 911 SC is not for sale, though it will be displayed at Aimé Leon Dore’s flagship in Manhattan from May 21 through 23. The merch will be available in-store or online during the same period.

“I am delighted that we are not just able to show Porsche fans a fantastic project at the interface between sports cars and fashion, but also that we were able to help Teddy Santis to make his dream come true,” Porsche’s CMO Robert Ader adds.

Porsche and Santis have made our dreams come true, too.

Check out more photos of the 911 below: