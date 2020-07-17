Aistream Unveils Two New Design-Savvy Trailers, Just in Time for Camping Season

Airstream is synonymous with camping and outdoor adventure. As road trip season gets into full swing, the trailer-maker is launching two new modern, design-savvy models.

While the brand’s Basecamp 16 is a bestseller––the number 16 indicating its length in feet––Airstream wanted to take what made that model such a success and blow up the proportions. The results are the the Basecamp 20 and 20X.

Designed with a lower profile and aerodynamics in mind, the new exterior has been refashioned to reduce wind-resistance possible. The engineers even took the liberty of rounding the front end of its aluminum body to eliminate any vacuum between car and camper. To ensure maximum durability, the camper has been constructed from three separate pieces with an aluminum sheath stretched and riveted to structural ribs. After all, you never know what kind of terrain you might be covering when exploring Yellowstone or Zion.

Despite its increased dimensions and the larger wheels to support them, Airstream claims the Basecamp 20 and 20X can still be hauled by an average mid-size SUV or small truck.

Part of what distinguished Airstream when it began in 1931 was the many features sprinkled throughout the campers, which made even long-haul treks notably more comfortable. It’s a legacy the brand continues in its latest editions, offering even more meticulously planned interiors.

The extended length means the flexible living space is likewise expanded with a roomier bed, seating area or dining area, depending on how the camper is configured. Always clever at squeezing more into a small space, the foldable dinette can be quickly converted into a bed spacious enough for two children. And for those customers looking to go the extra mile, solar panels, a microwave and an air conditioner are all options.

For those who like to navigate difficult terrain during their travels, the Basecamp 20X offer more rugged components. The model features even larger, off-road Goodyear tires and aluminum wheels, which create greater ground clearance, even while under maximum load capacity. The 20X also has tinted window guards and a steel double step. So, no matter the terrain, the camper is sure to come out in one piece.

The Basecamp 20 starts at $45,900 and the Basecamp 20X starts at $48,900.

See more photos of the trailers below: