This New Airstream Package Turns Your Classic Trailer Into a Luxury Home on Wheels

It appears the good people at Airstream want you to move out of your house—for good. The fabled American trailer company is upping the interior ante in its flagship model, the Classic, with a new option that takes the finest of traditional home decor out on the open road.

Airstream is now offering buyers of its top-range, 30- to 33-foot travel trailer two decor palettes, simply called Comfort White: one features Earl Grey Ultraleather and the other Caffe Latte Ultraleather. But the heart of the Comfort White vibe is in myriad interior touches that will be familiar to those outfitting new kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms in their more permanent residences.

Complementing the light palette are Shaker-style cabinet fronts made from European hardwoods accented by German-made knobs and pulls. Deliberately contrasting with the white cabinetry are dark Corian countertops embedded with swirling patterns. The flooring is deceptively durable vinyl that looks more like woven grass cloth.

Keeping the Comfort White theme going in the sleeping and living quarters are white linens with gray welting, crushed velvet bed scarves and contrasting lumbar cushions. In the 33-foot version of the Airstream Classic, owners enjoy a dash of style in the form of a vessel sink floating above a dark countertop, along with a shower boasting high-end hardware.

The latest Classic also features an upgraded version of Airstream‘s Smart Control Technology, which offers full control of the trailer’s various systems on one touchpad screen, which now jumps in size to 7 inches in diameter. There’s also a new Favorites function which allows you to program settings that are used most, including A/C, awning, exterior lights and more.

Depending on which of the four Classic floor plans one chooses, this plush Airstream can now sleep up to five people in the kind of at-home luxury that Wally Byam could only dream of when he founded the company back in 1931.