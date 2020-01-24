Quantcast
// RR One

This New Airstream Package Turns Your Classic Trailer Into a Luxury Home on Wheels

The company’s new Comfort White décor incorporates furnishings found in fine homes.

The Airstream Classic travel trailer. Photo: Courtesy of Airstream.

It appears the good people at Airstream want you to move out of your house—for good. The fabled American trailer company is upping the interior ante in its flagship model, the Classic, with a new option that takes the finest of traditional home decor out on the open road.

Airstream is now offering buyers of its top-range, 30- to 33-foot travel trailer two decor palettes, simply called Comfort White: one features Earl Grey Ultraleather and the other Caffe Latte Ultraleather. But the heart of the Comfort White vibe is in myriad interior touches that will be familiar to those outfitting new kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms in their more permanent residences.

The Airstream Classic travel trailer with Comfort White trim package.

Interior touches are similar to those to those found in residential kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms.  Photo: Courtesy of Airstream.

Complementing the light palette are Shaker-style cabinet fronts made from European hardwoods accented by German-made knobs and pulls. Deliberately contrasting with the white cabinetry are dark Corian countertops embedded with swirling patterns. The flooring is deceptively durable vinyl that looks more like woven grass cloth.

The Airstream Classic travel trailer with Comfort White trim package.

Shaker-style cabinet fronts, made from European hardwoods, are accented by German-made knobs and pulls.  Photo: Courtesy of Airstream.

Keeping the Comfort White theme going in the sleeping and living quarters are white linens with gray welting, crushed velvet bed scarves and contrasting lumbar cushions. In the 33-foot version of the Airstream Classic, owners enjoy a dash of style in the form of a vessel sink floating above a dark countertop, along with a shower boasting high-end hardware.

The Airstream Classic travel trailer with Comfort White trim package.

The sleeping quarters feature white linens with gray welting, crushed velvet bed scarves and contrasting lumbar cushions.  Photo: Courtesy of Airstream.

The latest Classic also features an upgraded version of Airstream‘s Smart Control Technology, which offers full control of the trailer’s various systems on one touchpad screen, which now jumps in size to 7 inches in diameter. There’s also a new Favorites function which allows you to program settings that are used most, including A/C, awning, exterior lights and more.

The Airstream Classic travel trailer with Comfort White trim package.

The new Comfort White trim package for the 33-foot Classic includes a bowl-vessel sink floating above a dark countertop.  Photo: Courtesy of Airstream.

Depending on which of the four Classic floor plans one chooses, this plush Airstream can now sleep up to five people in the kind of at-home luxury that Wally Byam could only dream of when he founded the company back in 1931.

Penske Luxury

Sponsored Content

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the gift of Robb Report

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad