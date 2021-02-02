Airstream’s New Luxury Office Trailer Lets You Take Your WFH Life on the Road

We’ve all had to get used to working from home since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak. And while it has its advantages, sometimes you just need a change of scenery. Enter the Airstream Flying Cloud 30FB Office, a spacious new trailer that lets you take your workplace on the road.

The famed trailer manufacturer has just unveiled its latest offering, an extra-large model specifically designed to accommodate the shift towards remote work brought on by the pandemic. Airstreams have always allowed you to take your home wherever the road travels, but the 30FB Office is equipped with everything you need to be productive, too.

The new 30-foot, chrome-covered trailer is a variant of its Flying Cloud model, with a special layout that includes a real-deal, built-in office area. This isn’t just a little nook with a couple of outlets; it’s a dedicated compartment with a full-sized desk with drawers and a pull-out table in case you need even more space. There’s also overhead storage, walls that you can use like a dry-erase board, and multiple USB ports and a pop-up USB/AC outlet to keep your laptop and all your smart devices charged. Sure, it’s probably not as roomy as your office desk, but it has everything you need. As for connectivity, mobile internet is available through the brand’s Airstream Connected Service, and there’s also an optional roof-mounted antenna.

Of course, life’s about more than just work, and the 30FB is equipped with everything you need to enjoy your time off the clock. The spacious trailer features everything you’d expect from an Airstream: a kitchenette with four-burner stove, sink and pantry, multiple storage closets and a full bathroom with a separate toilet and shower area. There’s plenty of sleeping space, too, including a main “bedroom” area that fits a queen bed, while the dining, entertainment and office spaces can all be outfitted with beds when necessary. The camper also has three large windows on each side, so you’ll always have a view of the surrounding landscape.

“The 30FB Office provides a seamless transition between work and play,” the company says on its website. “Hang up the call, close the laptop, and open the door to adventure. Head out for a hike on your break. Grab the kayaks and head downstream, knowing you’ll be able to meet up virtually with your team later on when you return to your campsite.”

The Flying Cloud 30FB Office starts at $107,500, but that price can quickly climb once you start adding optional features. The trailer is available through your local Airstream dealer now.