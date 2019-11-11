The Versatile Airstream Globetrotter Camper Is a Luxury Home on Wheels

When most people think of aluminum trailers, Airstream is the name that comes to mind. But founder Wally Byam’s 1936 Clipper was essentially a re-badged Bowlus, and demand for tow-alongs was massive at the time. By 1937, America had about 400 trailer companies vying for business. Although WWII put the brakes on all of them, Airstream was back in action by 1947.

Today’s Airstreams are produced by Thor Industries and epitomize the rotund designs, resembling a shiny loaf of bread, that have been popular for decades. The current lineup ranges from the pod-like Bambi to the near-locomotive-length Classic. The Globetrotter, ranging from 23 to 30 feet in length, is aptly compared to the Bowlus but with an altogether more industrial look. The two-axle design, available in eight floor-plan options and weighing 7,300 pounds ready to roll, is truly a home on wheels. You can choose between a queen bed or twin beds in the front or rear of the travel trailer and customize the layout to suit your needs.

The interior draws influences from all across Europe and is fitted with high-end, stainless steel appliances to ensure you feel truly comfortable wherever you might end up. There’s even a polished chrome Franke kitchen faucet to give that luxurious touch. Meanwhile, the exterior, with its crisp, clean lines and head-turning aerodynamic aluminum shell, is the epitome of contemporary style. According to Airstream, “It’s the perfect statement-making complement to any unforgettable adventure.” We can’t argue with that.

The 25-foot model sleeps six and starts at $104,400. Happy travels!

