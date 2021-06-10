The New Airstream Interstate 24X Adds a Dose of Luxury to Van Life

Van life is getting the Airstream treatment.

The legendary caravan company’s latest model, the Interstate 24X, is a clear attempt to take the van—and its Covid-era popularity—to luxurious new heights. Built on the bones of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter cab chassis, the feature-laden vehicle has everything you need to rough it in comfort on- or off-the-grid.

The Interstate 24X may not be as stylish as Airstream’s trademark “silver bullet” travel trailers, but it’s a looker as far as vans go. It also promises to be an incredibly capable vehicle, especially for those who like to veer from the beaten path. Four-wheel drive comes standard, as do a load of other off-road-friendly features, including all-terrain tires and a height-adjustable suspension, both of which will be crucial if you intend to tackle some particularly rough terrain. It also has a 5,000-pound towing capacity in case you want to bring bikes or toys along for the ride.

The van isn’t just designed for off-roading, though—it can go off-the-grid as well. An advanced power system, which consists of two 100ah deep-cycle lithium Battle Born batteries and 400W of military-grade solar panels, will keep all the vehicle’s electrical systems—lighting, kitchen and entertainment—running. If for some reason neither system can provide the required juice, there’s also an onboard Cummins Onan 2.5 kW generator which can be started remotely.

Since it’s a van, the Interstate 24X is far from Airstream’s roomiest vehicle, but the company has done everything it could to maximize the space available. The Simtex marine-grade carbon gray cushions can be arranged to create the biggest sleeping area in a Class B motorhome, with room for up to six adults. Meanwhile, the modular dining table can be positioned in one of six places in the cabin. The two front seats can also be rotated around, transforming the table into a desk when needed. These features, along an adjustable L-track storage system in the walls, ceiling and floor, give you all the flexibility you could need.

When you open the van’s sliding door, you’ll also find a galley with a two-burner stovetop, microwave, sink plenty of counter space, as well as a small bathroom behind the driver’s side. There’s also a Hydronic Timberline furnace, hot water system and a 13,500 BTU Quiet Series air conditioner to make sure you and your travel buddies are comfortable no matter the weather. And if you have to work while on the road, the vehicle comes pre-wired for Airstream Connected and features a 5G-ready cellular antenna.

Of course, you’re going to pay for all that Airstream ingenuity. Prepare to spend big to get your hands on the Interstate 24X. The van, which is available to order now with deliveries scheduled to begin this summer, starts at $213,850. But hey, if #vanlife is your true home, that may be a bargain.